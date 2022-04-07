"I'm just sort of trying to fit in" - William Regal opens up on how he feels backstage in AEW

Recent AEW signing William Regal has revealed his experience of being backstage at AEW events. The veteran stated that he is starting to feel comfortable and fit in the company's mold.

Regal debuted for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th to confront Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their match. Since then, the 53-year-old has managed to get both men on the same page. The trio is now known as the "Blackpool Combat Club" in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Regal revealed that he is still trying to adjust to his new role in the company.

“I’m 53, but I’m walking into a new company, I’ve just come from another company and I’m just trying to watch everything and see all this young talent and my brains going as fast as, and I don’t have to do that anymore, that’s not your job. I still can’t help but, like last week, when people all wanted to talk to me and I’m like ‘OK, can you just give me a bit of time?’ Because I’m not feeling like I fit in at first, which is a weird thing.” (13:48-14:16)

Despite everyone in AEW being amiable and welcoming to the British legend, Regal admitted that he felt a bit overwhelmed when he first arrived.

“I’m just sort of trying to fit in, last week was the first week where I started to feel a bit comfortable, and everybody has been as welcoming as possible but I was just a bit overwhelmed,” said William Regal. (14:48-15:00)

William Regal will have his eyes on two matches this week

The Blackpool Combat Club will be in action this week on AEW Rampage, with William Regal keeping an eye on each of those bouts.

First, Bryan Danielson will be taking on Trent Beretta of Best Friends, while Jon Moxley will be taking on the newly crowned ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Yuta has impressed the club in recent weeks, and a win over the former AEW World Champion would do wonders for his career.

Will you be watching AEW Rampage this Friday? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh