William Regal says that he wanted to sign a top AEW star when he worked for WWE

Wrestling veteran William Regal made a surprise revelation on this week's AEW Dynamite episode.

The mentor of the Blackpool Combat Club shared the commentary box with his rival, Chris Jericho, this week as they watched the main event singles match between Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia. The dynamic between Regal and Jericho made the commentary as entertaining as the match, with both veterans ceaselessly trying to put each other down.

Regal had a lot to say about Daniel Garcia, who put up an impressive display of resiliency tonight. Contrary to expectations, he was able to hold his own against veteran Jon Moxley. While talking about his wish to recruit Garcia to the Blackpool Combat club, Regal also stated that he had wanted to sign the young talent to WWE before as well.

Although purely speculative at this point, Daniel Garcia's fight against Moxley may have been a good interview of sorts for the young JAS star to join the Blackpool Combat Club. The Purveyor of Violence had first-hand experience of Garcia's in-ring prowess, which may propel him to initiate the latter into his faction.

William Regal is locked in a feud with the JAS in AEW

In the last couple of weeks, Regal's age-old rivalry with Chris Jericho has resumed in full-swing.

Since the british veteran joined Eddie Kingston's war against the Jericho Appreciation Society, he has been vocal about his disdain for the former AEW World Champion. The two men even had a fiery promo a while back, where Regal claimed that he had taken the Champion's toothbrush and "put it up his bum".

After the loss at Double or Nothing, the Blackpool Combat Club is expected to want revenge against the JAS. With Jon Moxley already joining the scheduled 'Blood and Guts' match alongside Eddie Kingston, fans are in for another visceral display at AEW soon.

