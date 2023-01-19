"Wouldn't want to see Charlotte (Flair) bleeding" - WWE Hall of Famer cites disdain for bloody women's matches

Women's wrestling has come a long way in the United States in recent years, with the likes of WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch all being seen as main event-level talent. However, one Hall of Famer believes that when it comes to bleeding in matches, the girls should leave it to the guys.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than "The Nature Boy," and Charlotte's father Ric Flair. The subject of bleeding in women's wrestling has been a topic on everyone's lips following the most recent edition of AEW Rampage.

The main event of the January 13th, 2023 edition of Rampage was a tag team street fight featuring Ruby Soho, Willow Nightingale, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay. The four women beat the snot out of each other, but the biggest talking point from the bout was the amount of blood that Ruby lost during the match.

The match has been a major talking point since it took place, with Ric Flair weighing in on it during the most recent episode of the "To Be The Man" podcast. It's safe to say that Flair isn't a huge fan of blood in women's wrestling.

“I don’t like it. I mean, I guess everybody's got their own opinion, but I certainly wouldn't want to see Charlotte bleeding.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Flair went on to say that when it comes to blood in wrestling, there should be more of it nowadays in men's wrestling, before circling back and saying that even cage matches are too much for the women.

"I think there should be more with the guys. No matter how you look at it, how do you put two people in a cage match? Ten years ago, every time we hit the cage, we're bleeding. Now nothing happens. That's one thing I don't like. I don't like the girls in a cage match for sure because I think it limits their ability, their athleticism, and their ability to do athletic things like off-the-top rope and that.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

One of WWE's biggest female stars was formed with blood all over her face

While Ric Flair might not be a fan of blood in women's wrestling, there is no denying that one of WWE's most popular female stars broke through the glass ceiling while being covered in a crimson mask.

During the November 13th, 2018 edition of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose. However, this didn't phase Lynch at all as she would stand defiant in the crowd with her bloodstained face and shirt.

It was this moment, combined with the overwhelming desire to see her face Ronda Rousey, that led to Lynch being seen as the female "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who himself wore a famous crimson mask at WWE WrestleMania 13 that propelled him to superstar status as well.

Do you think blood has a place in women's wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes