Wrestling fans divided over Billy Gunn's 'replacement' for DX segment on RAW is XXX 

On tonight's special 30th-anniversary celebrations episode of Monday Night RAW, the popular faction DX reunited alongside Kurt Angle. The wrestling world had mixed feelings about the Olympic Gold Medalist replacing Billy Gunn.

One of the major highlights of tonight's episode of RAW was the DX reunion. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Jessie James, and X-Pac Sean Waltman came out. But to the fans' surprise, in place of Billy Gunn was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Gunn, who is currently with AEW, has not featured in any of DX's recent segments.

WWE @WWE Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX ?! Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX?! 👀 https://t.co/53ctRMU0gt

The wrestling world was bewildered seeing the Olympic Gold Medalist making efforts to join D-Generation-X.

Ryan @FezziwigCLE23 Kurt Angle is the new Billy Gunn #RAWXXX Kurt Angle is the new Billy Gunn #RAWXXX

Some were happy to see Angle back on their television screens and enjoyed the overall segment.

Chris @Chris56083287 Kurt Angle just wanting to be in DX is still cracking me up 🤣 #WWERaw Kurt Angle just wanting to be in DX is still cracking me up 🤣 #WWERaw

Fans recalled the time when the Olympic Gold Medalist became an honorary member of the SHIELD when Roman Reigns was unable to compete.

Wrestling Unique @WrestlingUnique @WWE first he was a honorary member of The Shield now he wants to be a honorary member of DX @RealKurtAngle Leave it to Kurtfirst he was a honorary member of The Shield now he wants to be a honorary member of DX @WWE @RealKurtAngle Leave it to Kurt 😂 first he was a honorary member of The Shield now he wants to be a honorary member of DX 😅

Some were unhappy to see Angle in the segment and felt that he looked totally lost in the segment.

EMC @kickpush74 Kurt Angle looked lost with DX. Did he miss his cue?! #RawXXX Kurt Angle looked lost with DX. Did he miss his cue?! #RawXXX

Future_Endeavored51 @51Thereckoning @PhillyThe13th @WWE Kurt Angle out there like a stooge, unable to even do the DX chop... @PhillyThe13th @WWE Kurt Angle out there like a stooge, unable to even do the DX chop...

Halfway through the segment, Imperium interrupted and challenged the retired wrestlers to a match. DX and Kurt Angle backed out of the fight and former Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins answered the challenge and Kurt Angle was the special referee.

After a hard-fought battle, Rollins and The Street Profits won the match.

What was your reaction to Kurt Angle replacing Billy Gunn on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

