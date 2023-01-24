Create

Wrestling fans divided over Billy Gunn's 'replacement' for DX segment on RAW is XXX 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joins D-Generation X
On tonight's special 30th-anniversary celebrations episode of Monday Night RAW, the popular faction DX reunited alongside Kurt Angle. The wrestling world had mixed feelings about the Olympic Gold Medalist replacing Billy Gunn.

One of the major highlights of tonight's episode of RAW was the DX reunion. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Jessie James, and X-Pac Sean Waltman came out. But to the fans' surprise, in place of Billy Gunn was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Gunn, who is currently with AEW, has not featured in any of DX's recent segments.

Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX?! 👀 https://t.co/53ctRMU0gt

The wrestling world was bewildered seeing the Olympic Gold Medalist making efforts to join D-Generation-X.

Kurt Angle is the new Billy Gunn #RAWXXX
@WWE @RealKurtAngle Kurt Angle 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/X2cPNAgldQ
@WWE @RealKurtAngle Kurt Angle walking out with DX https://t.co/j85Axx4n7C
@WWE @RealKurtAngle Kurt Angle with DX https://t.co/GiHP4AyNEK
@WWE @RealKurtAngle Kurt Angle In D-Generation X: https://t.co/QDfHcCQuGw
Why is Kurt Angle making an entrance with DX? #RAWXXX
SINCE WHEN WAS KURT ANGLE IN DX 🤣🤣🤣 @RealKurtAngle #RAWXXX #WWERaw https://t.co/x0NGyQLPxH

Some were happy to see Angle back on their television screens and enjoyed the overall segment.

Kurt Angle doing the DX entrance LMAO #RAWXXX https://t.co/Hb76utm6nm
This was hilarious, Kurt Angle said "He always wanted to be in DX"! 🤣#WWE #WWERaw #Raw #RawIsXXX #RAWXXXCL #RAWXXX https://t.co/EkZxONyxao
Kurt Angle pulling up with DX! https://t.co/MCx2BhKigJ
Kurt Angle just wanting to be in DX is still cracking me up 🤣 #WWERaw
Kurt Angle as a DX Member? I dig it! #RAWXXX https://t.co/iKNaPfReZJ
#WWERAW that was a great segment between @TripleH @ShawnMichaels @BrianRDJames @TheRealXPac and @RealKurtAngle love that @RealKurtAngle was apart of the DX segment that was hilarious

Fans recalled the time when the Olympic Gold Medalist became an honorary member of the SHIELD when Roman Reigns was unable to compete.

@WWE @RealKurtAngle Leave it to Kurt 😂 first he was a honorary member of The Shield now he wants to be a honorary member of DX 😅
@WWE @RealKurtAngle Same vibes https://t.co/mhx8Hhs9BA
@WWE @RealKurtAngle Kurt Angle just completing side missions https://t.co/D5zZdbf0mD

Some were unhappy to see Angle in the segment and felt that he looked totally lost in the segment.

Kurt Angle looked lost with DX. Did he miss his cue?! #RawXXX
@PhillyThe13th @WWE Kurt Angle out there like a stooge, unable to even do the DX chop...
@51Thereckoning @WWE Angle looks awful.

Halfway through the segment, Imperium interrupted and challenged the retired wrestlers to a match. DX and Kurt Angle backed out of the fight and former Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins answered the challenge and Kurt Angle was the special referee.

After a hard-fought battle, Rollins and The Street Profits won the match.

What was your reaction to Kurt Angle replacing Billy Gunn on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

