"The worst interview almost ever" - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell slams AEW Rampage: Grand Slam segment (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on last night's episode of AEW Rampage on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

Dutch was highly critical of the interview hosted by Mark Henry before the main event of the Lights Out match with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer. He called the segment one of "the worst interviews" segments he had seen:

"Mark Henry's interview has to go down in the annals of the worst interview almost ever because Kingston was talking, Moxley was talking, then Suzuki trying to say something, then Mark Henry is trying to decipher that. I'm going what the hell is going on. It wasn't Mark's fault but it wasn't good," Mantell said.

However, Mantell was a fan of the match itself, and he called it "the best match of the night."

"Now, Suzuki, I liked him. You know how many bumps he took in that match? Zero. That was the best match of the night though," said Mantell.

You can check out the full video below:

What went down in the AEW Rampage main event?

The main event of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam was the aforementioned Lights Out match. While Mox and Kingston were still making their entrances, Suzuki and Archer attacked at ringside, and we quickly got down to business with Suzuki grabbing steel chairs. Eddie Kingston was a favorite with his hometown crowd.

Archer and Suzuki dominated the majority of the match, battering the babyfaces with Moxley having his wrists taped behind at one point. Just when it looked all over for Moxley and Eddie Kingston, TNA legend Homicide came out to make the save.

The match ended with Moxley hitting Paradigm Shifts into steel chairs to both Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer before pinning the latter for the win. For full AEW Rampage results, click HERE.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Angana Roy