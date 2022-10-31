Wrestling veteran claims he does not want The Elite to return to AEW

Last week on Dynamite, a cryptic video was aired featuring The Elite seemingly being wiped out of existence from the promotion. Jim Cornette recently shared his insights on the matter and did not seem too pleased with the thought of the trio making a return soon.

Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk were spotted in public following the brawl, but neither party has officially addressed the matter. The Elite, who were crowned the inaugural AEW Trios Champions at All Out, were stripped of their titles along with CM Punk.

When Tony Khan announced a tournament for the world championship, he did not address why or how long the stars involved would be suspended.

On a recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the host highlighted how the video showcased the plot of the EVPs being omitted from AEW history:

"So obviously this some kind of play on, 'Oh, the founders had suddenly been erased from our history and what's it gonna mean from here?' If the elite can really be made to evaporate, can we do a GoFundMe and make it happen permanently? I'm just I'll put up the first large chunk of money," said Cornette. (00:29 - 00:52)

Ace Steel's wife was allegedly prohibited from speaking about his brawl with The Elite in public

An investigation was allegedly conducted into the brawl that stirred the backstage atmosphere at AEW. Ace Steel's wife was in the room when the fight happened. Steel had sided with his real-life friend CM Punk against Omega and The Bucks.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Lucy Guy was informed not to talk publicly about the events that transpired. Additionally, she had not been approached to be questioned in the investigation.

AEW dismissed greeting Kenny Omega on his birthday, which was prominently pointed out by fans. They are also supposedly interested in buying out Punk's contract.

Do you think The Elite should return to AEW or consider jumping ship to WWE? Sound off in the comments.

