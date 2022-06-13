"Fart out a bunch of s**t" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW's handling of the world title picture following CM Punk's injury

Jim Cornette criticized AEW's process of determining the challenger for the interim world championship following CM Punk's injury announcement on the June 3 edition of Rampage.

Last week on Dynamite, a battle royale took place to determine who Jon Moxley's opponent would be in the show's main event. Kyle O'Reilly won the bout but lost to Moxley later in the night.

Meanwhile, on NJPW Dominion last night, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto. Tanahashi will now face Moxley at Forbidden Door to determine the new Interim AEW World Champion.

During the latest episode of Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette expressed his displeasure towards the booking of the battle royal.

"And I don't agree with the battle royale, that just clutters the thing up and it's mark booking. And, it shouldn't have been announced at the same time. If Punk had come out and announced the injury and then they would have said that had not Tony Khan making this announcement. We've seen what he comes off like on television." [From 5:58 - 6:15]

The wrestling veteran also stated that AEW should've thoroughly planned the interim title picture instead of making a quick announcement.

"If they just said that ladies and gentlemen, right now, Tony Khan and members of the AEW staff are meeting to determine how an interim champion will be crowned in AEW to defend that title, while CM Punk is inactive and then to unify on his return. And we're gonna have those plans and that announcement next week here on the program. Then, you've got a week not to f***in go off and fart out a bunch of s**t that may bite you in the a** later on." [From 6:16 - 6:51]

Jim Cornette questioned AEW's process of making people tune in after CM Punk's injury

In the same episode, Cornette also slammed how the company led people to believe something significant was happening by quickly announcing the interim world title. He noted that the promotion should have let the fans speculate for a week.

"You've led them to watch next week and they can speculate and they can think and everybody on Twitter and social media. What's gonna happen? How they're gonna handle this? What are they gonna do? And then they would tune in next week, see what that announcement is if you didn't blab it ahead of time. And that announcement could have been.... instead of this battle royale horses**t." [From 7:16 - 7:37]

The company's process of determining the interim world champion has been met with some criticism, including from Cornette. With the contenders now set, it will be interesting to see how the build-up to the Moxley-Tanahashi match will play out.

