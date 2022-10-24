"Now would be the perfect time" - Wrestling veteran wants Triple H to bring back controversial former WWE Champion

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has suggested that Triple H should try and put his differences aside in order to bring CM Punk back to WWE.

Punk is seemingly on the outs with AEW after his involvement in the backstage altercation with The Elite following All Out 2022, which fans have come to know as "Brawl Out."

The Straight Edge Superstar has been absent from the company since the event, and with rumors that the non-compete clause in his contract is the only thing getting in the way of him leaving AEW, many have begun to wonder if Punk could return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge.

Speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager spoke at length about Punk's situation with AEW and thinks that Triple H should strike while the iron is hot and bring him back to where he became a global star.

"Now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings. Because again one of the greatest lines in the history of wrestling, it was never uttered on television was what [CM] Punk said to Triple H in the locker room: ‘I don’t need to work with you, you need to work with me,’” said Cornette. [From 7:49 to 8:11]

The Game and the Straight Edge Superstar had a legendary rivalry both on and off screen that came to be one of the reasons why Punk left WWE in 2014. But as the old saying goes, 'time heals all wounds.' Could that apply here? Only time will tell.

Triple H gave AEW a backhanded compliment regarding the Wednesday Night Wars

One of the biggest changes that has happened to WWE in recent years is the rebranding of the black-and-gold brand, which changed to "NXT 2.0" in September 2021.

Many people thought that this was due to AEW Dynamite winning the "Wednesday Night Wars" between 2019 and 2021, forcing WWE to take action to try and make NXT more in-line with a developmental brand. However, Triple H made it clear that wasn't the case in an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year.

"No. People put so much pressure on this, all these competitive wars. It never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system, good for them. No, it was never that, it was never even pressure of, 'You have to beat them.' It was never that, we put on the best product we could. Like I said, it shifted over time, they're in the pandemic, all of that shifted over time," said Hunter. [From 30:35 to 31:18] [H/T Sportskeeda]

AEW Dynamite was recently moved to a Tuesday night slot for one week only, with some thinking that NXT could potentially beat All Elite Wrestling's main show. However, it was Dynamite that came out on top when it came down to the TV ratings.

