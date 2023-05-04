WWE has already planted seeds for 4-time World Champion to return to dethrone Roman Reigns someday

Roman Reigns has run through everyone on the WWE roster during his time as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His dominance has forced the company to create a new world title for the roster. But could a current AEW star be the one to dethrone him?

The star in question is former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who is almost unrecognizable since his days as Dean Ambrose in WWE, becoming one of the most violent yet successful members of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Reigns has not taken a pinfall loss since 2019 and has also come a long way since his days as "Big Dog," but why would Moxley be the one to dethrone him?

Back in 2015, Reigns and Ambrose faced each other at Survivor Series to determine a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, where Roman picked up the victory, and to this day, that is the only televised one-on-one encounter between the two men.

They crossed paths in triple threat matches, fatal four-way matches, and Royal Rumbles, but never in singles action, and given how vicious Moxley has become since leaving WWE, he would surely be the Tribal Chief's toughest test.

As part of The Blackpool Combat Club, Moxley's goal is to become the best wrestler in the world, and given the amount of time that Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE, the best way to prove that he's the best in the world is to avenge his loss and dethrone his former Shield brother.

Roman Reigns has stated that he's not as close with Jon Moxley as he once was

There was a point in time when it seemed like there was no separating Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, as they were closer than family.

However, since Dean reverted back to being Jon Moxley and joined AEW in 2019, it's clear that the dynamic between the three men has changed drastically in recent years. But that hasn't changed the fact that Reigns and Mox are still friends, just not as tight as they once were.

Reigns stated in an interview back in 2022 that he could still hang out with Jon Moxley if he really wanted to and that they could still catch up over a beer at some point. However, they are not as close as they once were when they were two-thirds of The Shield.

