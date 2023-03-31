WWE Attitude Era veteran could be the next manager for The Blackpool Combat Club after William Regal

With William Regal back in WWE, the Blackpool Combat Club was left without a wise counselor. However, a particular veteran could take over Regal's role in the faction quite easily.

The Gentleman Villain was known for his eloquence and planning during the formative months of the BCC. It was under his guidance that the faction recruited Wheeler Yuta and brought in Claudio Castagnoli. However, Regal left the group last year, and since then, Moxley has taken over as the leader.

In the absence of Regal, Don Callis could be a perfect manager for the violent faction. Over the years, Callis has proven himself to be an efficient manager during his time with Kenny Omega. He is also shown to be extremely intelligent, helping his associates get the upper hand in intense feuds.

While Callis was attacked by Jon Moxley and his partners this week on Dynamite, AEW could easily spin the storyline to be the Attitude Era veteran's plan all along. He could be portrayed as the mastermind behind the downfall of the Elite at the hands of the BCC, especially since Kenny Omega has been at the top of the totem pole for quite some time now.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Don Callis gaslit Kenny Omega by admitting that Hangman never hit him. He blamed him for thinking that Hangman did.



Don Callis gaslit Kenny Omega by admitting that Hangman never hit him. He blamed him for thinking that Hangman did.Then he "apologised" to Hangman only for Blackpool Combat Club to attack them both. I think Don is working with The BCC.

The WWE veteran was legitimately hurt on AEW Dynamite, according to reports

This week on Dynamite, the Blackpool Combat Club apparently had a genuine victim in the form of Don Callis.

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Callis hit his head on the way down after being punched by Jon Moxley. The impact was enough to cut open the WWE veteran's head, resulting in bleeding, which was clearly visible during the episode.

The injury was naturally unplanned but provided a kayfabe testament to the Blackpool Combat Club's brutality.

It is the little details that Don Callis does so well as a villain.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the veteran manager in the storyline.

Do you think the WWE veteran would be a good manager for the BCC? Sound off in the comments section below!

