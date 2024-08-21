WWE Bash in Berlin will crush AEW All In and there are 4 reasons why

WWE Bash in Berlin and AEW All In are set to end the month on a high note. They are two high-profile wrestling events that fans are surely looking forward to.

The former is coming off a great SummerSlam show at the start of the month, while the latter is heading into its biggest show of the year, as they'll headline Wembley Stadium.

With both shows being a few days apart, there will surely be comparisons, especially from both promotions' fans. Despite All In being AEW's blockbuster event, here are four ways Bash in Berlin could steal the show.

#1. Bigger storylines heading to the pay-per-view

One reason an event is highly anticipated is the matches and their buildup. Several premium live events, including WrestleMania 41, have been highly discussed due to the major storylines set to conclude at the PLE.

Despite AEW's great storylines heading into the event, including the feuds of Toni Storm and Mariah May, Will Ospreay and MJF, they might be overpowered by the major storylines WWE could bring in. Some of these include the aftermath of Judgment Day's implosion and Roman Reigns confronting the new Bloodline, to name a few.

These storylines have been developed over several months, to even a year, as some have been hinted at for some time but only kicked into high gear recently. Fans paying attention to these long-term storylines may lean towards them compared to AEW's more recent storylines.

#2. The high-intensity feuds will steal the show

WWE has built up some intense feuds over the past few months, with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre being played as two rivals who would do anything to make each other's lives miserable.

At Bash in Berlin, they will face off in a Strap Match, a perfect stipulation to tear each other apart. While AEW has booked some great matches for the card, some of these rivalries are not as established as those showcased in WWE, with the Punk and Drew storyline being a great example.

With the two battling incredibly hot, fans could watch the pay-per-view just to find out which of them finally stays on top. This high-intensity feud might get people talking more than a match with lesser heat but more incredible in-ring work.

#3. The major draws in WWE will be on the match card

With WWE being the number one wrestling company in the world, its stars are world-established, and some major names are known even to those who are not wrestling fans.

Bash in Berlin is set to feature many high-profile names, with more possibly joining the list. So far, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Rhea Ripley are confirmed to be having matches at the pay-per-view.

Punk and Orton are two superstars who have had a huge following for decades. With both being featured in major matches at the PLE, many fans may stay tuned just for them. On the other hand, the likes of Cody and Rhea have been on great runs this past year, and fans could be looking forward to seeing what happens to them at the event.

These stars who draw fans in could draw just enough fans for them to outshine whatever All In does, despite them having some draws of their own.

#4. WWE has been on a hot streak the whole year

Looking back at the PLEs the promotion has put on since Royal Rumble began in 2024, they have always stolen the show, as several of these events have events that have broken the internet.

WrestleMania 41's main event still stands as a specific match that people still talk about to this day, which shows just how great of a run the company has been in. They have held eight so far, and each has had moments that have gone viral worldwide.

AEW has not fared well compared to them, but one thing it received great reception for has been the pay-per-views. WWE's ability to put on shows that consistently get fans talking has been a big reason why they're still on top, and that could continue to be a reason for their hot streak to continue.

While All In might have a good show, Bash in Berlin could be the more talked-about show, with fans looking to see how WWE keeps its hot streak up.

