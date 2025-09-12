WWE Hall of Famer to cost Jon Moxley his match at AEW All Out? Exploring the chances

Jon Moxley has been feuding with Darby Allin ever since the latter played a role in him losing the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. The two men were on opposite teams at Forbidden Door when they competed in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. However, this brutal bout did not solve the animosity between them.Therefore, at All Out 2025, they will lock horns in a Coffin Match. While Jon Moxley has the Death Riders in his corner, Darby Allin could get a WWE Hall of Famer in Sting to help him out during the match.Darby Allin is alone against Jon Moxley and the Death RidersThroughout this feud, Darby Allin has been pretty much alone against the Death Riders, especially since both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are out of action. This puts the former TNT Champion at a massive disadvantage heading into this match.Given that it is a Coffin Match, Death Riders will definitely look to get involved on behalf of Mox and do some damage to Darby. Therefore, Sting could show up and make his presence felt during the match. He could save his former tag team partner from Jon Moxley's crew and help Allin walk away with a win.Sting has saved Darby Allin beforeThis wouldn't be the first time that Sting has shown up to help Darby Allin after the former's retirement. After Jack Perry defeated Allin in a Coffin Match at All In 2024, Perry and The Young Bucks assaulted the former TNT Champion. They placed him in a casket and were about to set it ablaze.Thankfully, The Icon's music hit, and he came out to a huge pop from the crowd. The WCW legend saved Darby from The Young Bucks and Jack Perry.Therefore, at All Out 2025, a similar situation could take place where Jon Moxley and the Death Riders viciously assault Darby before Sting's music hits and he comes out to make the save.This could lead to a feel-good momentThis year's All Out pay-per-view will be held just a few hours before WWE's Wrestlepalooza. While Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be one of the best premium live events of the year, Tony Khan knows he will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to have fans feeling good at the end of his show.Therefore, a Sting return could help draw attention to AEW's show and leave fans feeling good that they got to witness their favorite legend return for one night. It could also lead to one of the best moments of the weekend.