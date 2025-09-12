  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE Hall of Famer to cost Jon Moxley his match at AEW All Out? Exploring the chances

WWE Hall of Famer to cost Jon Moxley his match at AEW All Out? Exploring the chances

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:00 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Jon Moxley has been feuding with Darby Allin ever since the latter played a role in him losing the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. The two men were on opposite teams at Forbidden Door when they competed in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. However, this brutal bout did not solve the animosity between them.

Ad

Therefore, at All Out 2025, they will lock horns in a Coffin Match. While Jon Moxley has the Death Riders in his corner, Darby Allin could get a WWE Hall of Famer in Sting to help him out during the match.

Darby Allin is alone against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders

Throughout this feud, Darby Allin has been pretty much alone against the Death Riders, especially since both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are out of action. This puts the former TNT Champion at a massive disadvantage heading into this match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Given that it is a Coffin Match, Death Riders will definitely look to get involved on behalf of Mox and do some damage to Darby. Therefore, Sting could show up and make his presence felt during the match. He could save his former tag team partner from Jon Moxley's crew and help Allin walk away with a win.

Sting has saved Darby Allin before

This wouldn't be the first time that Sting has shown up to help Darby Allin after the former's retirement. After Jack Perry defeated Allin in a Coffin Match at All In 2024, Perry and The Young Bucks assaulted the former TNT Champion. They placed him in a casket and were about to set it ablaze.

Ad

Thankfully, The Icon's music hit, and he came out to a huge pop from the crowd. The WCW legend saved Darby from The Young Bucks and Jack Perry.

Ad

Therefore, at All Out 2025, a similar situation could take place where Jon Moxley and the Death Riders viciously assault Darby before Sting's music hits and he comes out to make the save.

This could lead to a feel-good moment

This year's All Out pay-per-view will be held just a few hours before WWE's Wrestlepalooza. While Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be one of the best premium live events of the year, Tony Khan knows he will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to have fans feeling good at the end of his show.

Therefore, a Sting return could help draw attention to AEW's show and leave fans feeling good that they got to witness their favorite legend return for one night. It could also lead to one of the best moments of the weekend.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications