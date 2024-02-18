WWE Hall of Famer to debut in AEW and attack Christian Cage's faction at Revolution? Looking at the chances

A WWE Hall of Famer could make her AEW debut and even the odds against the Christian Cage's faction, The Patriarchy, at the upcoming Revolution Pay-Per-View in order to help someone very close to her.

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, along with The Patriarchy, has been wreaking havoc in the Jacksonville-based promotion and is currently involved in a heated feud with Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. Although The Rated-R Superstar has been able to keep all the male members in check, the new female member of the group, Shayna Wayne, has bothered him even more.

Nonetheless, WWE Hall of Famer and Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, could come to her husband's aid. Shayna Wayne cost Copeland the TNT Championship on an episode of AEW Dynamite last year. Later, she hit him with a low blow on a recent episode of Dynamite. Beth could be the perfect woman for evening the odds.

During his recent run in WWE, Adam Copeland received an assist from Phoenix in taking out Rhea Ripley. AEW could be no different, as Copeland and Christian Cage are expected to square off at Revolution 2024 to complete the trilogy of their matches. Beth Phoenix could take out Wayne in order to stop her from interfering in the bout.

Adam Copeland on the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joining him in AEW

Following his AEW debut at the WrestleDream 2023 Pay-Per-View, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, reflected on the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joining him in the Jacksonville-based promotion while speaking at the post-show media scrum:

“I mean, any time I get to be close to Beth obviously I’m gonna be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable (future), but I love being around her obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together."

It would be nothing but great to see The Glamazon in The Rated-R Superstar's corner, and only time will tell if she actually makes her debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

