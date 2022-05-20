"He’d know better than me" - Jim Ross rectifies earlier statement about WWE Hall of Famer's health

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Manager Jake "The Snake" Roberts has always struggled with his health. Jim Ross recently rectified statements he made about the legend's health, which Roberts denied.

During an episode of Ross's podcast, the former WWE commentator spoke on Roberts's breathing issues. After fans brought the matter to light, the legend took to Twitter himself to deny the claims and note that he feels good.

On the most recent episode of Grillin' JR, the Voice of the Attitude Era noted that Jake would know more about his health than he does.

"I said some stuff about Jake’s health and his breathing issues and he denies as sickly as I portrayed him to be,” Ross said. “Maybe he’s right, he’d know better than me."

On the same podcast, JR noted that while he's not trying to start trouble, Robert's health does seem concerning.

"But I know that his health has been challenging, he’s got a breathing machine, oxygen he carries with him and to me, that’s not normal but he’s dealing with it. He’s under great doctor’s care and I didn’t want to start some bullsh*t about Jake because it might affect his bookings,” JR rectified. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While Jake Roberts isn't as healthy as he was 30 years ago, The Snake looks considerably better than he did shortly after departing from WWE. Hopefully Roberts continues to improve and returns to AEW television soon.

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Jake Roberts once wanted Vince McMahon to fire WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

During the 1990s, Roberts worked with WWE's creative team. In his interview with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, the legend recalled the issues between Hart and Michaels.

“We would be trying to write television, and Vince would get on the phone for three hours with those two cats. Trying to get them to wrestle each other. I said, ‘Vince, what are you doing? Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road,” Roberts said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts It was Pat Patterson who suggested Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 be an Iron man match. It was Pat Patterson who suggested Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 be an Iron man match. https://t.co/pIs97m3AGK

The two icons had a well-known feud in the 90s that eventually led to the "Montreal Screwjob." In light of the issues between the two big stars, tensions were likely at an all-time high. Hopefully Roberts won't ever have to deal with a similar issue within AEW.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris