WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalls initial meeting with The Briscoe Brothers

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently discussed a brief encounter he had with the late Jay Briscoe at an independent wrestling event. Nash stated that he had the opportunity to meet Jay at the event.

On January 18th, Tony Khan, the president of AEW and owner of Ring of Honor, announced that ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe had passed away in a car accident at the age of 38. The wrestling world was shocked by this news.

On the most recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash discussed a time when he encountered The Briscoe Brothers at an independent wrestling event. Nash initially thought The Briscoe brothers were related to Jerry Brisco:

"I met him one time, I want to think it was at Winston-Salem, Wrestle Cade thing, and I seen a couple tapes and some YouTube stuff, and I thought that they were related to like The Briscos (Jerry Brisco), you know, like Jerry and them, and so I thought maybe, they're too young to be Jerry's kids or anything," Nash said. (0:40 - 1:07)

Additionally, Nash said he thought the Briscoe brothers had a great look:

"I just walked over and I just wanted to introduce myself because I thought they had, they had a great look... You walk over and say, 'Hey man, how you doing', and yeah. If you told me that they were rappers, you told me that they were BMX guys, you tell me they, they have that look, they just have that money look. They've got that 2022 look." (1:08 – 1:50)

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash regrets his past behavior towards The Rock

The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a friendly conversation on Twitter, where Nash expressed regret for his past behavior towards The Great One.

In late 2021, Kevin Nash apologized to The Rock on Twitter for his past behavior. This took place after the former WWE Champion complimented Nash on his physique.

"Following your lead. You're work ethic is amazing. You're filming schedule would kill most mortals but the promotion for your films is the grind. You film and promote at the same time. Sorry I was such a di*k to you when I came back in 2002. Just trying to keep my spot."

The former WWE Champion and Kevin Nash only had one match against each other in singles competition despite facing each other in multiple tag team matches in early 2002.

