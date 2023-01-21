WWE legend The Rock once had a wholesome interaction with Kevin Nash on Twitter, with the latter being apologetic for his past behavior.

Back in 2002, the New World Order (nWo) made its debut in WWE. The faction immediately targeted the company's top superstars, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The feud culminated at WrestleMania 18, with The Great One defeating Hollywood Hogan and Austin putting Scott Hall down.

Around the same time, Kevin Nash didn't treat The Rock well and seemingly regretted his behavior later. In late 2021, Nash and Johnson had a heartfelt interaction on Twitter, and Nash apologized to the latter for treating him badly.

It began with Dwayne Johnson praising Nash's physique:

"You're an inspiration my brother. In tremendous shape!!! Holy s—. Way to raise the bar!"

Nash responded to The Brahma Bull and had the following to say in his tweet:

"Following your lead. You're work ethic is amazing. You're filming schedule would kill most mortals but the promotion for your films is the grind. You film and promote at the same time. Sorry I was such a di*k to you when I came back in 2002. Just trying to keep my spot."

You can see the tweets HERE.

The Rock and Kevin Nash have only faced once in a singles competition

In early 2002, The nWo faced Austin and Johnson in a bunch of tag team matches. The Rock and Nash only faced each other once when it came to singles competition, though.

The match took place on March 19, 2002, SmackDown taping, with the end result being a DQ win for Johnson.

Nash didn't do much of note during the stint. His only notable feud was against Triple H in mid-2003 over the World Heavyweight title. Johnson also made a bunch of appearances before leaving for Hollywood in 2004.

Do you remember Kevin Nash's apology to The Brahma Bull? What was your immediate reaction to the same? Share in the comments below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes