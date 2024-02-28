WWE Hall of Famer to lose his first match in almost 9 years at AEW Revolution? Exploring possible booking decision

AEW Revolution is just around the corner, and the matches have tremendous hype behind them, with fans eagerly anticipating the show.

The one particular match that everyone is waiting for is WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin defending their Tag Team Championships in the Tornado Tag Match against The Young Bucks. Sting and Allin will have Ric Flair at ringside, but how that works out is anyone's guess.

Sting has been with the company since 2022, and he has been on a remarkable streak ever since. The WCW Icon has not lost a single match in AEW - even if that means falling off the stage on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Before that, the last match that The Stinger lost was in WWE, against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2015, almost nine years ago.

However, with him announcing that he is retiring at Revolution, the one question that should be on Tony Khan's mind is, "Will the Sting Streak be over?"

Logic says that it will - and that logic comes from the decision to have Sting and Allin holding a championship leading up to his announced retirement. The retirement announcement happened in 2023 while Sting won his first title in AEW just a few weeks ago.

One of the unsaid rules of the industry is that an outgoing wrestler should pass the mantle to younger performers on their way out. One way of doing this, keeping every ego in check, is to have either a stipulation match or a non-title match. This is so that the bookers can give the audience a memorable experience without considering title switches or other business decisions.

But by giving the championship belts to Allin and Sting, AEW has already painted itself into a corner, creating a catch-22 situation. If Sting wins the match, he will keep the tag team championship gold, and keep his streak alive. But the titles will be forced to be vacated at a later stage, which would be a damp squib.

If he loses the match, he stands to lose the championship and the streak. The Young Bucks will have massive boots to fill if they snatch the championship from The Vigilante.

All eyes will be on Tony Khan to see how he books this one.

Is AEW ready for Sting's final match when it comes to production?

Sting has been part of several wrestling promotions during his legendary career, so the video package that would be made for his final match could certainly be mind-blowing, provided Khan has access to the footage.

Fans are wondering if he will have access and wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer has expressed that he doesn't think so. On an edition of WOR, he was pretty open about it.

"WWE owns all footage. I thought, like, it's not gonna happen. But you know, people [are] going like, 'Well, when WWE asked Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight, Chris Jericho could do stuff for the John Cena special show that they did, and Tony let them do it. And when Billy Gunn was asked to come to the Hall of Fame for the DX thing, Tony let him do it. So, maybe they will reciprocate. I don't think so," said Meltzer. [30:34 - 31:01]

There are several questions surrounding the WWE Hall of Famer's final match - and all will be answered come AEW Revolution.

What do you think? Will Sting lose his last match? Tell us in the comments section.