WWE Hall of Famer Sting to leave AEW after making final appearance on Dynamite this week? Analyzing the possibility

Wrestling veteran, Sting, has undoubtedly climbed to the highest echelons of the pro wrestling business. But is his illustrious career coming to an end soon in AEW?

The Icon has traveled around the world, working as part of various top tier promotions over the years. His time in WCW saw him feuding with some of the best on the scene at the time, including the nWo and the Four Horsemen. While his WWE run was short-lived, it still helped build his legendary status. Moreover, his time in AEW has proved he can still get in the ring to have some of the best matches of his career at the age of 64.

But the clock is certainly ticking. The veteran's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is rumored to expire sometime this year, bringing up the question of his retirement. The veteran has done more than enough for the business as it is, as many would agree. If he does decide to hang up his boots, a final emotional arc with Darby Allin could be the perfect way to end things.

His upcoming segment could possibly see him announcing his intentions. As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Icon.

Tony Khan has commented on Sting's retirement

While The Icon may be getting on in years, Tony Khan does not want him to leave AEW anytime soon.

Speaking on the media call ahead of Double or Nothing earlier this year, the All Elite President stated:

"I am going to try and keep Sting wrestling and active as long as he wants to do it. He hasn’t really given me a set time. He’s mentioned it at times, that he’s not going to wrestle forever. Truth be told, I would like Sting to compete as long as he wants. I really think he adds so much to the company and going forward, as we add more TV shows, more presence on TBS and TNT for AEW, having somebody like Sting in the company, such a great star and a great business asset for the company, but also a great person," Khan said.

Does that mean Stinger will extend his contract with AEW? Only time will tell.