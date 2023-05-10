WWE Hall of Famer Sting must pass the torch to someone he squashed 12 years ago

After almost 40 years in the business, it looks like Sting could be nearing the end of his career in the near future. But before The Icon hangs up his boots, he must right a wrong that is still regarded as one of the worst days of his career.

Back in March 2011, Sting defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Hardy at the Victory Road pay-per-view in what was, at the time, one of the biggest matches the company could book.

However, the match has gone down in infamy due to the fact that Hardy was in no condition to wrestle, forcing the match to be cut extremely short, with Sting going over in just under 90 seconds in one of the darkest matches of both men's careers.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney The infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting match from Victory Road 2011 was 10 years ago today. One of the true low points of TNA history. The infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting match from Victory Road 2011 was 10 years ago today. One of the true low points of TNA history. https://t.co/EVI7tLJPcv

Since that match, a lot has happened. Sting was forced to retire after a lackluster WWE run ended with him suffering a serious neck injury in 2015. After five years away from the ring, he debuted in AEW and has enjoyed a career resurgence thanks to his partnership with Darby Allin.

As for Jeff, he has continued to have substance abuse issues but has been able to enjoy a lot of success in WWE, TNA, and ROH over the years, including being a part of "The Broken Universe" with his brother Matt Hardy.

With Jeff seemingly on the straight and narrow in AEW, combined with the fact that he wants to right the wrongs of his own career before he hangs up his boots, Tony Khan booking a match between Sting and Jeff Hardy could be the best way to erase the memory of Victory Road 2011.

Will Sting have a part to play in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing?

Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the next Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28th, marking the first time the "Four Pillars" will face each other.

However, will Sting have a part to play in the match? After all, he has already made his feelings known to MJF on a recent episode of Dynamite, where he stated that for Darby Allin, "showtime" is just getting started.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Damn what a start to #AEWDynamite . A sweet opener between Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland and then this whole back and forth between Darby and MJF, then Sting and MJF. I had a lot of favorite parts in this. But one thing I do want to say is Darby's promo work has been great. Damn what a start to #AEWDynamite. A sweet opener between Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland and then this whole back and forth between Darby and MJF, then Sting and MJF. I had a lot of favorite parts in this. But one thing I do want to say is Darby's promo work has been great. https://t.co/XLbLqJU1is

With Darby in the main event, it's unlikely that The Icon will wrestle a one-on-one match, given that he hasn't had one since he joined AEW. But if the WWE Hall of Famer is in Darby's corner, perhaps he could play a part in who walks out of Double or Nothing as the AEW World Champion.

Do you think The Icon will get involved in the main event of Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes