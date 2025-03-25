  • home icon
WWE hardcore veteran to mentor Jon Moxley after street fight with Cope on AEW Dynamite? Chances explored

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 25, 2025 03:42 GMT
Cope and Jon Moxley are after each other [Image Credits: AEW
Cope and Jon Moxley are after each other [Image Credits: AEW's X/Twitter]

A WWE legend could advise AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on how to overcome a major problem on his way. Cope has been after the latter for almost three months now. Mick Foley, one of the most famous hardcore veterans, could play an integral role in helping Moxley.

The One True King couldn't pin the Rated-R Superstar at Revolution pay-per-view. Also, on the latest edition of Dynamite, Moxley needed the help of the Death Riders to emerge victorious against the former TNT Champion. It is pretty evident that the Puryevor of Violence hasn't been able to defeat Cope by himself. If the latter challenges him for a third bout, his title may be in jeopardy.

Mick Foley wrestled the Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania 22 in an extremely violent match. Although the former lost, he might have learned a lesson or two from their match. Also, Jon Moxley and Mick have had a great relationship since their days in WWE. They also interacted a couple of times on screen.

If Cope challenges for the AEW World title for the third time, Foley should step in and advise Moxley on how to eliminate the Rated-R Superstar from the equation.

Mick Foley talks about a potential match with Jon Moxley

Fans often compare the active stars in the business to the former WWF Champion. The latter recently talked about AEW stars he would have a good match with.

While speaking with Monopoly Events, Mick Foley said that he would have a stellar match with Moxley as well as Darby Allin.

"Oh yeah. Yeah, sure... well not just a hardcore deathmatch, but I could've torn it down with Darby Allin in a regular match. When it comes to that wild stuff, Jon Moxley and I could have torn it down," Mick Foley said.
It remains to be seen when he will step foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

