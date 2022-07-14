"She is a step above everyone else" - WWE legend comments on why top AEW star will be more successful than Chyna (Exclusive)

WWE legend Paul Wight (fka Big Show) has predicted that AEW star Jade Cargill has the potential to overshadow Chyna's legacy.

Chyna was billed as "The Ninth Wonder of the World" in the Stamford-based promotion. She was one of the founding members of D-Generation X alongside Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The legend was not only a threat to the women's division but often proved to be a menace to the men as well.

Jade Cargill, who has a similar build to that of Chyna, is currently on a 34-match unbeaten streak in AEW. She has been dominant as the TBS Champion, with her latest victory coming against Leila Grey on the 29th June episode of Dynamite.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight highlighted that Cargill is the only one who comes close to the WWE legend in terms of power and dominance.

"Chyna, absolutely. Chyna was a powerhouse like that back in the day and Joan was an incredible talent but at the same time, Jade has had that opportunity to really get the championship runs whereas I don't think Joan got the chance to get the championship recognition early in her career that she should have done. Jade looks tremendous and you can't help but look at an athlete like Jade Cargill and know that she is a step above everyone else." (2:12 onwards)

He also mentioned the 30-year-old's title accomplishments in AEW have already given her an edge to achieve great success in the wrestling industry.

WWE legend Booker T backs Jade Cargill to become a significant player in professional wrestling

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T has commented on what Jade Cargill needs to do to become one of the wrestling greats. The AEW star, with her powerful wrestling style and incredible physique, has earned a lot of fans, and the Hall of Famer is one of them.

Recently, on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, the WWE legend explained that adding a bit of emotion to her fights could take Cargill a long way.

“From a psychology standpoint, if she can figure that out, which is not something that’s really easy to do at all where she can actually go out and know how to feel in that match as opposed to just going through the motions because she knows what she has in her head."

He highlighted that Cargill has all the tools to succeed in the business:

"she can become literally one of the best that we’ve ever seen in the business, because she’s already got one half already out of the way. She looks better than everybody. So if she could get the other side right, she could go down as truly one of the best.”

Things are looking bright for the TBS Champion in AEW as she has been unstoppable since debuting in 2021. It will be interesting to see who becomes the first woman to defeat her for the coveted title.

