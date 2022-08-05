"He hasn't been a focal point" - WWE legend Bully Ray says AEW are finally focusing on former world champion

WWE legend Bully Ray recently pointed out that AEW is finally putting the spotlight on former World Champion Hangman Page.

Page was involved last night on Dynamite when he saved The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) from Adam Cole and ReDRagon's (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) beatdown. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has had a rollercoaster second half of 2022 since losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at Double or Nothing.

In the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray was elated that Hangman was finally inserted into a meaningful storyline. The former WWE star claimed that the latter has been in the backseat since his world title loss to Punk.

"I was happy to see Hangman Page involved because ever since he lost the [AEW World Heavyweight] championship, he's kind of been on the backburner but I know that AEW fans will be like 'What you talking about he's been on the backburner? He's done this and he's done this," [from 2:54 - 3:08]

Bully added that Page's possible reunion with the Bucks will propel him into the main event spotlight once again where he really belongs, especially with the upcoming tournament for the AEW World Trios Championships.

"He hasn't been a focal point, okay? He's kinda him doing the thing with Dark Order. I think he's back where he belongs in something a little bit more on the frontburner and obviously if you're involved with the Bucks in any way, shape or form, maybe they're gonna form a trios because we have a trios tournament coming up, right? For the six man belts that'll be happening soon," [3:09 - 3:32]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Hangman Adam Page just saved the Young Bucks from a potentially brutal assault by Adam Cole and #reDRagon ! Are we looking at a potential reunion in the near future?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! Hangman Adam Page just saved the Young Bucks from a potentially brutal assault by Adam Cole and #reDRagon! Are we looking at a potential reunion in the near future?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/CkdisCSG47

With Kenny Omega's status on his return still unsettled, it will be interesting to see if Page will officially reunite with the Bucks to compete for the six-man belts.

Bully Ray wants to see top AEW tag team get beat up

While he expressed his elation upon seeing Hangman Page last night, Bully Ray opined on the same podcast that The Young Bucks should get "beat down bad."

The WWE legend believes that the Jackson brothers are easy to side with when they're babyfaces. He also made it clear that if the latter wanted genuine sympathy, they should receive gruesome punishments that they haven't suffered before.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager Adam Cole made that LITTLE KID cry with the Young Bucks babyface turn. Oh man. Pro wrestling is undefeated. Adam Cole made that LITTLE KID cry with the Young Bucks babyface turn. Oh man. Pro wrestling is undefeated. https://t.co/vkICUkskU6

After what transpired, The Young Bucks might look to exact revenge on Adam Cole and ReDRagon. Only time will tell when their feud with the heels will get started, especially with Hangman Page seemingly now on their side.

What are your thoughts on Hangman Page's involvement last night on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

