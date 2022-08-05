WWE legend Bully Ray wishes to see popular AEW tag team "beat down bad"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) wants to see AEW tag team, the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), get beat up if the latter becomes babyfaces moving forward.

Last night on Dynamite, The Bucks were betrayed by their Undisputed Elite teammates, Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly). Eventually, they got some unexpected help from old friend Hangman Page, who offered a hand to the fallen Matt Jackson afterward. The latter accepted the former's gesture, seemingly indicating that the original The Elite is back.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed that the Bucks were easy to root for as babyfaces. The WWE legend added that people have too many expectations from the AEW tag team in terms of performance.

"It's pretty damn easy to get sympathy on the Bucks but the Bucks... people just expect the Bucks to perform, perform, perform, high spot, high spot, high spot, move, move, move. Let's get some sympathy on them [Young Bucks], let's get some real sympathy on them. The kid crying last night was awesome but I'd like to see that across the board. I'd like to see more sympathy, more jeopardy put on the Bucks," Bully Ray said. [from 5:54 - 6:16]

He added that if the Jackson brothers are babyfaces for the foreseeable future, he wants to see them suffer to elicit compassion from the people.

"I wanna see somebody break Matt's leg and Nick's leg. I want the Young Bucks on crutches for three months, I want the superkicks taken away. I want real sympathy put on these guys," Bully Ray continued. "I want them beat down bad, I want them beat down in a way which we've never seen. I want them in a situation that we're not used to seeing from the Bucks." [from 8:16 - 8:40]

2020 was the last time The Young Bucks were full-fledged faces. While they didn't officially switch last night, it will be interesting to see if they will eventually go that way as they might spark a rivalry with Cole and reDRagon.

Former WWE star Bully Ray commended The Young Bucks' segment on AEW Dynamite

On the same podcast episode, Bully Ray heaped praise on the recent segment on AEW Dynamite featuring Adam Cole, reDRagon, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion admired how the overall flow of the segment was mapped out. He also liked Cole's return and Page's surprise run-in to save his estranged "Elite" teammates.

Still, it remains to be seen if the Young Bucks will finally become babyfaces. Fans will have to watch the AEW programming to see if such a possibility becomes a reality.

