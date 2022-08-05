Bully Ray praises shocking segment on AEW Dynamite featuring former WWE Superstar

WWE legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) has heaped praise on a recent segment from AEW Dynamite featuring the returning Adam Cole.

The Undisputed Elite had a reunion during last night's show and talked about the upcoming Trios Championship Tournament. However, with reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish), Cole soon turned on the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and attacked them from behind.

Moments later, Hangman Page saved his former The Elite teammates from Cole and his cohort's beatdown, much to the crowd's delight.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised the return of Cole and Hangman saving the Bucks. The WWE Hall of Famer then applauded how the entire segment materialized.

"Here's what I liked about that segment last night, I liked the return of Adam Cole [BayBay], good to see him back. Great response from the AEW faithful. I liked the way the entire segment was laid out, it was great to see Hangman Page make that great save, people popping hard for his music. Him sprinting down to the ring with those jeans with butterflies on 'them?" Bully said. [from 2:07 - 2:34]

Last night's fiasco will likely have major implications in the potential tournament for the newly-created AEW World Trios Championships. While it seems that Page was reunited with The Young Bucks, it will be interesting to see if they will go after Cole and reDRagon now.

Former WWE star Adam Cole made a kid cry last night on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned earlier, the triumphant Undisputed Elite reunion was ruined last night after Adam Cole and reDRagon betrayed the Young Bucks. They assaulted the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, with Kyle O'Reilly chop blocking Matt and Bobby Fish locking Nick in a sleeper hold.

While Cole was berating and stomping Matt, a camera shot turned to a kid who was visibly sobbing at what he had just seen. The scene went viral moments later.

Cole's double-crossing of The Young Bucks sent shockwaves to the wrestling fans, especially to that kid. On the other hand, Bully Ray is the only personality who has praised the segment so far. It will be interesting to see what the thoughts of other veterans will be.

