"Adam Cole traumatized this kid" - Twitter erupts as former WWE Superstars lay a vicious beatdown on top AEW stars during Dynamite

This week's edition of Dynamite finally saw the long-teased split of The Undisputed Elite faction in AEW.

Adam Cole returned to All Elite Wrestling for the first time since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last night. The Panama City Playboy appeared alongside The Young Bucks and reDRagon, noting that he had not been medically cleared to compete.

Cole then shifted his focus towards the AEW Trios Championship and stated that if he can't participate in the tournament, neither can Matt and Nick Jackson. Shortly after, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly attacked The Young Bucks.

Adam Cole joined the beatdown and had some devious ideas in mind with a steel chair. However, Hangman Page came out to save the former tag team champions with a pipe. He chased Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish away and concluded the segment by shaking Nick Jackson's hand.

Twitterati exploded after the segment, and below are a few of the notable reactions on the social media site to the angle:

One fan immediately pointed out that Adam Cole made a kid cry in the audience with his actions on Dynamite:

Cydogg @Cydogg2 @AdamColePro told the Bucks he hasn't forgot what they did to him when they gave him that poisoned Monster on BTE when he left for NXT!!!! #AEWDynamite @AdamColePro told the Bucks he hasn't forgot what they did to him when they gave him that poisoned Monster on BTE when he left for NXT!!!! #AEWDynamite

JJF31624 @jjf31624 @AEWonTV I knew eventually that Adam Cole and ReDragon were gonna turn against The Young Buck. @AEWonTV I knew eventually that Adam Cole and ReDragon were gonna turn against The Young Buck.

Heather King 🦌 @HeatherDawn82 Dynamite was AMAiZING live! And I saw my favorite boys, even though they got beat up. Hey @AdamColePro I just wanna talk buddy Dynamite was AMAiZING live! And I saw my favorite boys, even though they got beat up. Hey @AdamColePro I just wanna talk buddy

Another fan seemed ecstatic about the reunion between The Anxious Millennial Cowboy and The Young Bucks:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @damitslyric YES!!! THE REUNION BETWEEN HANGMAN AND THE YOUNG BUCKS IS IMMINENT!!!! #AEWDynamite YES!!! THE REUNION BETWEEN HANGMAN AND THE YOUNG BUCKS IS IMMINENT!!!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/aK7DH9Dl96

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite HERE.

Disco Inferno recently claimed that Adam Cole is not a top star in AEW

During a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said big names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and MJF need to be present at all times for All Elite Wrestling to prosper.

However, he was severely critical of Adam Cole's standing in the Jacksonville-based promotion and said that he doesn't move the needle:

"They need Bryan Danielson back full time, they need Punk back full time, they need MJF back on the show full-time. There's a lot of guys that aren't on the show that were doing very entertaining television and compelling television that aren't on the show right now. I think they could get over a million if MJF comes back, whatever they're doing with him and when Punk gets back, like you know Bryan Danielson- [Adam Cole is out too] He's out too but I don't think he moves the needle," said Inferno.

While Cole returned on this week's AEW Dynamite, it will be interesting to see how his stable's feud with The Young Bucks and Hangman Page unfolds since The Panama City Playboy and O'Reilly aren't medically cleared to compete.

What twists and turns can be expected in this storyline between the two factions? Will it lead to Kenny Omega's much-awaited return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far