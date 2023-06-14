WWE legend details how he helps AEW at house shows

Earlier this year, AEW debuted its new series of house shows called "House Rules." A WWE legend has revealed how he has been helping to make the events enjoyable for fans.

The WWE legend in question is former ring announcer Tony Chimel. He worked for World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades, becoming the voice of the SmackDown brand as its ring announcer.

Chimel was released by WWE in 2020 but has recently appeared at a couple of AEW House Rules events. On an episode of the Refin' It Up podcast, Chimel gave insight into how he has been helping All Elite Wrestling.

"Well, they [AEW] started running some live events, so I was at one of those just the other day on Saturday. But I’ll help out. I’ll do numerous things. Rafael Morffi is the one that got my foot in the door, and he does like 20 different things. I kind of help him out. It’s kind of like [Steve] Rubin, do a little bit of [Mark] Carrano, a little bit of market rep stuff, a little bit of production stuff."

Chimel explained how his AEW schedule is convenient:

"I was helping this other girl, Lexy [Nair], who was ring announcing her first show the other day at Tupelo, Mississippi. She did a great job. You know, giving her pointers with announcing and stuff like that so, do a little bit of everything, you know? Which is nice I’m not on the road 20 days a month, so that’s a good thing as well, and it still keeps me active and doing a little bit of that and working here at home. It’s a nice little mix right now." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Tony Chimel isn't an official member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. However, he showed up at a recent set of Ring of Honor tapings in Orlando, Florida. The WWE legend was the MC for the night.

Tony Chimel isn't the only former WWE ring announcer who has worked in AEW

From WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel to WCW and TNA veteran Dave Penzer, wrestling has had its fair share of legendary ring announcers over the years. AEW has also struck gold with their choice of ring announcer in the form of former WWE personality Justin Roberts.

The Dapper Yapper became AEW's ring announcer in April 2019, shortly before the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view took place the following month. He has since been the veteran voice of Dynamite, Rampage, and all of All Elite Wrestling's special events.

Before All Elite Wrestling, Roberts worked in WWE for over 12 years, starting as the ring announcer at live events. He was later given the chance to announce on the newly formed ECW brand in 2006. The veteran remained on the company's programming until his contract expired in 2014.

