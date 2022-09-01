"FIs Must be fuming right now" - WWE Legend fires shots at fans following The Elite's win over United Empire on AEW

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has showered praise on the match between The Elite and the United Empire on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week's show witnessed Kenny Omega's newly formed faction with the Young Bucks take on Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open for a spot in the final of the inaugural Trios Tournament. Omega's face-off with his former NJPW rival Ospreay was much anticipated, and the match did not disappoint with its nail-biting action. Elite took out the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion with the Indytaker, making space for Omega to hit the V-Trigger and the One Winged Angel to Kyle Fletcher for the win.

Matt Hardy, who is considered one of the greatest tag team wrestlers along with his brother Jeff, seemed very impressed with the match and took to Twitter to express his joy. He seemingly took a dig at the fans as well." For those who were unaware, Matt had previously referred to the fans as "FI" for not liking Omega and the Young Bucks. Here is what he wrote:

"WOW. What an insane match between The Elite & United Empire. The FIs must be fuming right now following that #AEWDynamite main event."

You can check out the tweet below:

What did former AEW star Matt Hardy say about fans earlier?

The former WWE tag team champion took a dig at the fans who criticized Kenny Omega after the Young Bucks following the former's return to AEW.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy professed that the three stars are hugely responsible for the success the Jacksonville-based promotion has enjoyed till date.

"The three of those guys are one of the major reasons AEW is in existence. They really really are and the stuff they did in New Japan was fantastic and they've all broken so many boundaries. They've gone so much further than anybody thought they would. So I'm gonna say it again, if you dislike Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, you are a fucking idiot" (H/T - Fightful)

The Elite will take on the winner of The Dark Order and Best Friends at All Out, which is scheduled to take place on September 4, 2022.

Do you think they will emerge as the inaugural Trios Tournament Champion? Sound off in the comment section below!

