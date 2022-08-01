“He shares that with the fans” - WWE Legend highlights Jon Moxley’s biggest strength

AEW Rampage commentator Mark Henry has highlighted the biggest strength of Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.

Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose in WWE) made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength in the company. He recently defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view to become the Interim AEW World Champion.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, when asked to identify Moxley's strengths, Mark Henry highlighted his ability to connect with the crowd:

"I think Jon's strength is his ability to make everybody feel like 'Hey I am a normal guy, I am you, you are me and I am going to go out and represent us.' That's his number one strength that people love him and they feel a part of his life, a part of his struggle, a part of his being a man going in the ring and battling another man. Every guy wants that toughness and Jon shares that with the fans." (5:41 onwards)

Mark Henry also highlighted the problem Jon Moxley might face in the future

Including Moxley's tenure with WWE and AEW, the 36-year-old has already spent over 11 years in the wrestling industry.

In the same interview, Henry also pointed out Moxley's weakness, stating that his style of wrestling might not allow him to have a lengthy career.

"I think Jon is so giving of his body that his career will not be 25-30 years because you have to step away because in the next 10 years he will be like 'Man I gave my body to the business and now I need to spend my rest of my life with my family.'" (6:10 onwards)

Jon Moxley currently holds the AEW gold in the absence of lineal champion CM Punk, who is currently sidelined due to injury. It would be interesting to see how these two stars are booked once Punk makes his return.

