WWE legend to make AEW return after 18 months to help Christian Cage retain his title against Adam Copeland? Analyzing the chances

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will have their long-awaited showdown for the TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. But could The Patriarch ask an old friend to assist him?

The team formerly known as Edge & Christian has fully imploded in All Elite Wrestling. The two have been at odds for weeks despite Copeland's desire to finish his career alongside Cage.

One person who has previously featured on AEW TV played a huge part in making Adam Copeland and Christian Cage household names during WWE's Attitude Era. The star in question is none other than Gangrel.

Gangrel showed up on an episode of AEW Rampage in May 2022 to accompany The Young Bucks to the ring while they were feuding with The Hardys.

The Vampire Warrior famously dubbed The Hardys 'The New Brood' in 1999 after the original members decided to go their separate ways. The faction initially consisted of Gangrel, Christian, and Edge. Hence, Cage could use his past association with the veteran to his advantage on this week's Dynamite.

Gangrel isn't necessarily needed in Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's current storyline. However, if Cage really wants to keep hold of his TNT Championship, perhaps a one-off favor from an old friend could be the difference maker.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland won't be the only AEW stars in a high-profile match this week

This week's episode of Dynamite will be the first to take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. AEW debuted in the city yesterday with its taping of Collision, which will air on December 9, 2023.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's TNT Championship match is expected to headline this week's Dynamite. But there are five other contests on this week's show that would have championship implications going forward.

Round three of the Gold League in the Continental Classic tournament will take place as Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Rush. Jay White will take on Jay Lethal, and Swerve Strickland will face Mark Briscoe. Moxley and Strickland currently sit atop the Gold League with six points and will look to keep their unbeaten records intact this week.

Elsewhere on the show, 'Timeless' Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Skye Blue. AEW World Champion MJF will team up with Samoa Joe to take on two of 'The Devil's masked assailants. Joe will likely carry the weight for his team as he wants to keep Friedman fresh for their title match at World's End on December 30.

