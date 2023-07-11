WWE legend to reunite, former IC Champion returns? - 5 stars who can be revealed as The Elite's mystery partner at AEW Blood and Guts

AEW Dynamite on July 19, 2023. at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, will feature the return of the iconic stipulation match known as Blood and Guts.

AEW's version of War Games will feature The Elite vs. the Blackpool Combat Club one final time as the two warring factions hope to conclude their storied feud. While the company has promoted the match as a five-on-five bout, BCC's Bryan Danielson is currently out with a broken arm. Meanwhile, The Elite is also one member short. Hence, many are wondering would make sense as the latter's ally.

In this list, we will run down five potential names who could be revealed as Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Young Bucks' mystery partner.

#5 AEW star Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston was the most recent star to join forces with The Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club at Forbidden Door 2023.

The Mad King received a fantastic ovation when he confronted his long-time friend, Jon Moxley, in the middle of the ring. Hence, it would be logical to lock Kingston up in the cage and allow him to resolve his issues with Moxley once and for all.

The only caveat is that Kingston was recently announced to participate in New Japan's G1 Climax, which starts this July. The star has been placed in the C Block with Shingo Takagi, EVIL, Tama Tonga, Tomohiro Ishii, and David Finlay.

This could potentially clash with the Blood and Guts event. We shall see if Kingston is able to balance both commitments and make it back in time for Dynamite.

#4 Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy has been vocal in praising The Young Bucks and Hangman Page's recent work in AEW.

When Broken Matt first arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, he instantly aligned with The Elite in their battle against the Inner Circle. This culminated in the first-ever Stadium Stampede bout, which was among the highlights of AEW's pandemic era.

Hardy would be a fitting partner for The Elite based on their history alone. However, Tony Khan will have a job to do if he plans on inserting Hardy into the BCC feud in a way that makes storyline sense.

#3 Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona is known to fans today as the 'Indy God' and for a good reason. Since he parted ways with WWE in 2020, the former Zack Ryder has had a remarkable run on the independent scene.

He continues to generate buzz for himself, whether in IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, or AEW. Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, re-signed with WWE in January 2023. While the star's own return was widely rumored, he has remained a free agent until now.

Cardona has refused to commit his future to either of the two big companies in recent years. However, he would be a great choice to combine forces with The Elite. He is no stranger to violence and will surely excel in a Blood and Guts setting.

#2 Former NJPW World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada

Former NJPW World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently wrestled an all-time classic bout against BCC member Bryan Danielson. However, The American Dragon broke his arm during the Forbidden Door main event and is unlikely to compete at the July 19 event.

Danielson would want to exact revenge on The Rainmaker for sidelining him from active competition. At the same time, Okada might be looking to target The American Dragon's stablemates in the latter's absence.

While Okada and Kenny Omega have been enemies in the past, it would be very cool to see the two NJPW veterans join forces to take on a common enemy in the BCC.

#1 Former Golden Lovers member Kota Ibushi

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the going negotiations between former NJPW star Kota Ibushi and AEW.

The Japanese wrestler has been a free agent since the start of the year. Meanwhile, he has made it clear that he is keen on linking up with his former Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kenny Omega, in All Elite Wrestling.

After his brief stint in WWE, the Blood and Guts match would be an excellent way to re-introduce Ibushi to the North American audience. Given his storied history with Omega, he would be the perfect choice to become The Elite's mystery partner.

