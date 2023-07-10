Former WWE Intercontinental Champion comes out in support of Matt Hardy, takes shots at veteran

A former WWE Superstar has aired his support for Matt Hardy regarding the latter's recent heated verbal tirade with Jim Cornette. The man in question is none other than Ryback, who has lashed out at the wrestling veteran for his comments.

The ongoing Twitter war between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette has taken an ugly turn. Deeming some fans as "toxic Cornette cult," The Broken One expressed frustration with many for downplaying The Elite's recent performance against The Dark Order at Rampage.

In response, the former WWE manager questioned Hardy's integrity by citing the latter's alleged association with Adderall. He even took a swipe at AEW President Tony Khan for allegedly underpaying his fans to lie about what they think.

Taking to Twitter, Ryback extended his support for the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion and clapped back at his opposers.

Here's what the Big Guy tweeted:

"Pro wrestling fans and wrestlers have to unite in trying to help the business thrive and improve while continuing to improve the work environment overall. Matt is a positive part of the business helping first hand in many ways and has had as impressive of a run as anyone. The guys trying to rip him are the opposite and create hate and negativity from their homes. They don’t actually care to improve anything and have no respect for anyone in general," tweeted Ryback.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion further slammed Jim Cornette and his podcast co-host Brian Last in his elaborate post.

"Unfortunately there is a good sized audience of miserable marks who live for this stuff because they too are incapable of doing it, so they hate on everyone who is a part of the business from their own insecurities and jealousy. Jim could never be a wrestler and it eats him up everyday and the other guy lives to s**k Jim off and peg his melted moon crater in between recordings," Ryback concluded.

Ryback wants to face a former WWE Universal Champion at All In

Ryback had an impactful twelve-year stint with WWE until some contract disputes led him to depart from the company in August 2016. He wrestled in distinct, independent promotions following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion until 2018.

However, The Big Guy is seemingly keen to re-lace his boots against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Having dropped multiple hints of being Da Man's potential final opponent, he even shared a graphic of himself and Goldberg with the All In logo.

On the Roundtable of Pro Wrestling podcast, Ryback spoke about wanting to retire the WCW enigma at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

"You heard the talk of doing it in Israel on pay-per-view. I think that’s fine. I understand that, and I’m not against that, but I do think it’s better served for him. I think it would be better done in AEW All In if it’s something that could be done and worked out,” said Ryback.

(You can read more here)

This isn't the first time Ryback has claimed Jim Cornette to be negative and hateful. It remains to be seen if the renowned podcaster responds to The Big Guy's remarks.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes