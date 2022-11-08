400-pound star legitimately hurt former champion, Vince McMahon broke character due to a single word - WWE Podcast Roundup

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Podcast Roundup, where we aim to cover some interesting comments made by wrestling personalities across different shows.

This edition includes a few intriguing stories, including a horrific incident at SummerSlam 1995, Ryback's comments on a legend, and a funny exchange between two industry veterans, among other things.

Vince McMahon is known for his character work and dedication to the business. Hence, it was challenging for his employees to make him break kayfabe. However, a legend believes he achieved the feat with a single phrase.

#3. Jim Cornette made the ex-Chairman of WWE break character with a non-PG word

Legendary manager and commentator Jim Cornette has been a mainstay in the professional wrestling business for decades. The 61-year-old veteran became known for his mic work when he was part of WWE between 1993 and 2005.

During episode #268 of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette praised Sami Zayn for his Honorary Uce gimmick. The conversation moved to Cornette making Vince McMahon break character in the past.

“I mean he [Vince McMahon] looked at me when I called Shawn Michaels a ‘fo**icator’ that time on RAW. He looked at me with that ghast look like he had to mull over in his head whether it was okay that I just said that, one of the words you can't say, and by then the moment had passed (and) I might have broken him on that one.” (3:57 - 4:18)

Cornette officially retired from commentary in December 2019. His last run as an announcer came in Major League Wrestling.

#2. Ryback thinks Jim Cornette is negative and hateful

The latest episode of The Ryback Show covered several topics, including a Halloween party at Bray Wyatt's house and WWE Crown Jewel 2022. During the conversation, a fan asked Ryback about his opinion on Jim Cornette's statement from 2014.

Cornette previously claimed that professional wrestling was "dead" as the current generation lacked emotion and charisma compared to past stars. Ryback disclosed that he ignores the wrestling personality.

“I try to just stay away from all that buddy. He will forever continue to just, you know (…) I just think there’s a way to spread things and to talk about things and not be really negative and hateful all the time.”

The former champion added:

“He’s just not someone I care to associate with and I promise you when I’m back, he will 100 percent, because he has an obsession of making videos about me - there will be videos on why I probably don’t belong in pro wrestling and how horrible I am for pro wrestling and how horrible of a person I am.” (52:06 - 52:40)

Ryback was released in 2016 and has since started an organic supplements company.

#1. Vince McMahon almost fired Mabel for legitimately hurting Kevin Nash multiple times

SummerSlam 1995 is widely remembered for a brilliant Ladder Match featuring Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon. Another highly anticipated showdown on the card saw Diesel lock horns with King Mabel for the WWE Championship.

The match began smoothly, with Mabel getting the upper hand over his opponent. However, WWE fans became genuinely concerned for the defending champion as he looked legitimately hurt.

While speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash admitted that Mabel handled him roughly, which may have led to some career-threatening injuries. He even detailed a conversation with the 400-pounder.

“I said, ‘Easy brother. You’re ploughing the fu**ing dog shit out of me. I’m not going to put up a fight, I’ll take it.’ Boom, this is what you get,” said Nash sarcastically. (0:25 - 0:34)

Nash was seemingly on the receiving end of a painful full-body press from his opponent despite asking Mabel to be careful.

“I told him not to do it and he did it (…) I was supposed to get over the top rope but I couldn’t feel my legs after he did it. The next day I get to TV, we are in Canton, Ohio, and I am like eating so much because I’m actually hurt, not because I’m trying to get a buzz and I’m fu**ing wide awake [but] because I’m in so much pain.” (0:58 - 1:18)

Vince McMahon took pity on Nash's condition and gave him a night off to heal from his injuries. The ex-Chairman of WWE was about to suspend Mabel in a fit of rage, but Diesel played the peacemaker.

