Sami Zayn reacts to surprising praise from former WWE manager about his Bloodline role

Bloodline member "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn is winning hearts. Even though Sami is not blood-related to The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa, he has still earned a place in the stable.

During an episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, former WWE Manager Jim Cornette could not stop singing praises of Zayn and his "Honorary Uce" gimmick.

Jim Cornette said, "Oh, I've been feeling Ucey."

As per Cornette, Sami is his current favorite superstar on the WWE program.

"Let me tell you something. I never thought that I would say this. But I think now Sami Zayn is my favourite person to watch on television. El Generico certainly wasn't, but Sami Zayn is incredible," Jim added.

When Zayn learned that the legendary wrestling manager had "acknowledged" him, he reacted to Cornette's words with pleasure.

Sami Zayn tweeted,

"My...dawg?"

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn making the WWE Universe laugh

The legendary wrestling manager kept complimenting the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Cornette explained that Sami's delivery was exceptional, making the storyline move ahead.

"He's turned it into his own weasel-ish delivery. And he's such a convincing toadying, stoogy, flunky type of disingenuous. I mean, all the adjectives and nouns and verbs and adverbs you can come up with. He's great. And you can tell he's a weasel, but he's such an entertaining weasel that he's becoming the biggest babyface in the business," Cornette mentioned. [H/T - Ringside News]

Jim Cornette has become a massive fan of the October 28th edition of SmackDown featuring The Bloodline. Along with Sami, the former WWE manager also praised Roman Reigns' segment in which he pulled back Jey Uso only to enforce his inner "Ucey" again.

According to Cornette, The Tribal Chief has what it takes to be like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Amidst all this, the WWE Universe is expecting The Rock to return to WWE and humble Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, fans and even legendary wrestling promoters can enjoy watching Sami in the Honorary Uce role and become a wholesome part of The Bloodline.

