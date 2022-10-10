What did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have to say about facing Roman Reigns in the WWE?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot inside the squared circle. The eight-time WWE Champion played an integral role in the development of the Attitude Era alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Great One's last match in WWE was against Erik Rowan at WrestleMania 32, a quick Rock Bottom sent the Wyatt Family member packing in just six seconds. The Rock made another appearance on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019. However, it was in a non-wrestling role.

Fans have been yearning to see The Rock back in action. Even so, they would love to see him square off against his cousin Roman Reigns, and the match is rumored to be the main event at WrestleMania 39. If so, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is surely going to be a once-in-a-lifetime cracker of a bout, and the legend believes it would "make sense."

"I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania,'" The Rock said. "But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one." (H/T BleacherReport)

Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that he doesn't know when he will face Roman, but he did consider that the match could happen in the future. His hectic Hollywood schedule is why he cannot confirm his participation at the Show of Shows.

What did Roman Reigns say about potentially facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Since lifting the Universal Championship in 2020, Roman Reigns has unlocked a new form of dominance in WWE. He has been the Undisputed Champion for over two years. The Tribal Chief has defeated multiple opponents on his path, leading to the company being devoid of any capable challengers.

This is why The Rock is reportedly being scheduled to headline WrestleMania against Reigns. WWE is bent on making Roman the "greatest of this generation" and a potential win against The People's Champion could mark his legacy.

During a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul asked Roman Reigns if the dream match between him and his cousin will happen at WrestleMania 39. The Head of the Table said he was ready to see if the plan worked out.

"They keep trying, everybody keeps trying on this one. If it works out then I'm ready and it seems like it's been that way, all the big names, all the big stars, whether they're from our business, from the movies to the internet now. I've been in a very cool group to where these things have kind of just come to me, so hopefully they'll just continue to do that with them."

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was also hopeful about a potential return by The Brahma Bull.

