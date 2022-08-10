"Well, obviously me"- Former WWE star on being chosen to take a massive loss to The Rock (Exclusive)

Erick Redbeard opened up about his WrestleMania 32 outing with The Rock, on an episode of UnSKripted.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, The Rock came face-to-face with The Wyatt Family. This led to a singles match between The Great One and Erick Redbeard, which lasted a mere six seconds.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE Superstar opened up about the match in question. He spoke about the apparent reason behind WWE choosing him to take the loss:

"It was a 101k+ people. They wanted to give him a record. Shortest match in WrestleMania history at the time. I think it still stands but I'm not sure. Who's gonna take the loss out of The Wyatt Family? Braun Strowman, the undefeated black sheep? Or Bray Wyatt, the leader? Well, obviously me. It was a fun segment, like you're toe-to-toe with The Great One. You wish you would have gotten a couple shots, a punch. But that's what the business wants," said Erick.

Erick continued and said it was a great experience:

"Me? It was better than being on my second or third Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The way it was, that's what they wanted. That's what they got, and it was a great experience." [24:15-25:16]

Check out the complete edition of UnSKripted below:

The Rock has yet to wrestle another WWE match since his squash win over Erick Redbeard

The Rock made quick work of Erick Redbeard at WrestleMania 32, inside a jam-packed AT&T Stadium. Shortly after, The Wyatt Family attempted to attack the WWE legend, but a returning John Cena foiled their plans. The Brahma Bull and Cena then quickly disposed of The Wyatt Family.

The match went down as the shortest bout in WrestleMania history. It has been six long years since then, and The Rock is yet to wrestle another match in a WWE ring. He is a major Hollywood star today and has quite a busy schedule that has prevented him from getting back into the ring.

What was your reaction when The Great One squashed Erick Redbeard at WrestleMania 32? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use Redbeard's quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

