"Maybe it does or maybe it doesn't" - The Rock's reported reaction to WWE dream match revealed

Teases for a WWE dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns haven't come often, but it seems that The Great One isn't entirely against the idea.

The People's Champion has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has stayed relevant within pop culture for a decade. The NBC sitcom "Young Rock," which reenacts his life in a lighthearted way, has also been a hit with two seasons.

A pivotal moment in the second season showcased Roman Reigns as a kid trying to wrestle The Rock. The segment acted as a teaser for a dream match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Brian Gerwitz revealed what Dwayne thought about the teaser:

"I remember running it by Dwayne and he said, 'I don't know if the match is going to happen.' Maybe it does or maybe it doesn't, but it's certainly a cool moment in the 'Young Rock' universe. If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That's how I see it." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

You can watch the Young Rock teaser below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/tbaIPd7lyC

The Rock discloses Roman Reigns' worried reaction after injuring him at WWE Royal Rumble 2013

The Shield were letting no targets escape their vicious attacks during their rise to popularity back in 2013, and one of them was The Great One himself.

The Rock recently chatted with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Brian Gerwitz, recalling the time he was involved in a feud with CM Punk which led to a match at WWE Royal Rumble 2013. In its closing moments, The People's Champion would get a surprise attack from The Shield which injured him.

According to The Great One, Roman Reigns was concerned for him after the attack:

"You know what was really cool? When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania and powerbombed me, and I remember Seth... I was on Roman's shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, 'You okay, Uso?' And before I could answer, Seth was like, 'Who gives a s***' and he walked away." (0:03 - 0:36)

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG The Rock on when The Shield triple powerbombed him and Roman and Seth’s reaction to it The Rock on when The Shield triple powerbombed him and Roman and Seth’s reaction to it 😂 https://t.co/LAWIDjcF9D

It remains to be seen if The Rock will ever get his revenge on Rollins and Reigns if he returns to action in WWE. We'll have to wait patiently and see if he makes a return to challenge either of the two stars in a match at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins face The Rock in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell