WWE legend says he's "going to make a blanket refusal" if AEW offers him to attend Dynamite next time

A WWE legend has revealed that if they ever receive another invite to attend an AEW Dynamite event, they will turn it down.

The legend in question is, of course, Jim Cornette, who was the subject of much discussion in the lead-up to the November 1 edition of AEW Dynamite as it was taking place in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Cornette had been unofficially invited to the event by Jeff Jarrett, who stated on his podcast that he would love to see Jim again, and if he ever wanted to come to an AEW event, he would always be welcome. However, Jim ended up turning the offer down.

Jarrett's invite was brought up on the most recent edition of the "Drive-Thru," where Jim Cornette stated that not only will he not be at any AEW events in his hometown, but he will turn down all offers to attend an All Elite Wrestling show.

"I won't, I will not--I'm going to make a blanket refusal no matter who invites me the next time, I will not be there." [15:45 - 15:57]

AEW Dynamite will take place in Portland, Oregon, this week

The November 1 edition of Dynamite had a lot of All Elite Wrestling fans talking on social media due to the lack of young talent that was featured. However, Tony Khan must have heard these critiques as he has loaded the November 8 edition of Dynamite with a number of exciting matches.

Fans in Portland, Oregon, will witness an AEW World Championship match between MJF and Daniel Garcia, which marks the first time that the title has been contested between two wrestlers under the age of 30. The winner of the match will go on to face Jay White at Full Gear on November 18.

Elsewhere on the show, Swerve Strickland will take on Penta El Zero Miedo, Red Velvet makes her return to the company against Julia Hart, and Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Championship against Keith Lee.

The Portland audience will also see Sting in action for the final time in their town as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Outrunners, Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm sit down for an interview ahead of their title match at Full Gear, and Mark Briscoe returns to Dynamite to take on Jay White.

