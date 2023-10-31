Jeff Jarrett says he is open to controversial former WWE figure's AEW debut on Dynamite this week

AEW Dynamite is set to take place in Louisville, Kentucky, the hometown of WWE legend Jim Cornette. Cornette and the Jacksonville-based company don't have a great relationship – evident from what he has said about the Tony Khan-owned wrestling promotion on his podcast. But the question remains, could Cornette make his 'All Elite' debut at Louisville?

The world of wrestling has several mediators who would only be too happy to bring a company and a famous personality together. Cornette had a fantastic run in NWA-TNA, founded by Jerry and Jeff Jarrett, among others. Jeff is currently on the AEW roster. On the podcast My World by AdsFreeshows.com, Jarrett talked about Cornette's debut in the Jacksonville-based company.,

"I would love to have Corny. I'd love to have him," he said. (h/t wrestlingnews.co)

Prominent wrestlers or personalities making a one-off appearance on a wrestling promotion's live show in their home town or surrounding area is an accepted 'pop' tactic in the world of wrestling. It remains to be seen if someone – anyone – can get Cornette to the stadium and arena.

Tony Khan was criticized by WWE legends for AEW bookings

Several legends have spoken out about the way Tony Khan, the head booker of AEW, has worked out storylines. Eric Bischoff earlier spoke about the matches, saying they are 'excuses for matches'. Vince Russo has also publicly asked Khan for booking rights for AEW programming.

The relationship between Tony Khan and wrestling's old guard has not been a very good one. The Tuesday Night Ratings Wars brought out the worst in Khan, who took to social media to post disparaging remarks about Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, among others.

Khan seems to have good a relationship with some of the well-known names in wrestling. Having Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and now Ric Flair, on his roster proves that. It remains to be seen if there could be any thawing in other relationships.

