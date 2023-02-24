WWE must bring in this man to face Austin Theory if John Cena doesn't wrestle at WrestleMania 39

One of the biggest rumors going into WrestleMania 39 is that Austin Theory could be taking part in a generational dream match against John Cena, but if that match falls through, WWE should take a risk on a current AEW star.

The star in question is former FTW Champion Brian Cage, who has been the subject of much discussion as of late. It has been speculated that Cage's contract with AEW might expire soon.

"The Machine" has reportedly sent out feelers to WWE to gauge what his position in the company would be if he made the jump after a stop-start run in All Elite Wrestling. The big man only recently got a consistent run on TV.

But why would Brian Cage get such a high-profile match at a show like WrestleMania? For many, the former FTW Champion has been mishandled and misused for years at this point, with his best work arguably coming in Lucha Underground and IMPACT nearly four years ago.

A hard reset for someone like Cage would work wonders for him, and given WWE's history of preferring looks over work, when you have a guy like Brian who has both, he's almost set for a strong run under Triple H's leadership.

WrestleMania 39 is also taking place in Hollywood, and given the fact that Brian Cage is from California and a lot of people from the area will likely know who he is and what he's capable of. A hometown pop will announce the arrival on The Machine in a big way.

Brian Cage has actually beaten Austin Theory in the past

Given the success that Austin Theory has had in WWE so far, it's easy to forget that he, like many other wrestlers on the roster, traveled around the independent circuit for a long time before making it to World Wrestling Entertainment.

During Austin Theory's travels, he encountered Brian Cage at a Bar Wrestling event in January 2018. The event also featured current AEW stars like Luchasaurus, Brody King, and Peter Avalon.

They briefly crossed paths once before this match at a VIP Wrestling event in April 2017, with the two men competing in a battle royal after both wrestling separate singles matches against Sammy Guevara and Homicide, respectively.

