Could this AEW star leave for WWE after his match against Bryan Danielson on Dynamite tonight?

Bryan Danielson has been put up against some of AEW's best in his crusade to earn a shot at the World Championship against MJF. During tonight's episode of Dynamite, The American Dragon will face a star who's rumored to have a chance to jump over to WWE.

Danielson has had some of the highest-profile matches in AEW ever since his debut and was once favored by fans online to be the next world champion. Additionally, his run with The Blackpool Combat Club has elevated him to another level.

During the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Brian Cage. According to Fightful Select, The Machine's AEW contract will expire in a "matter of weeks." As a result of this report, fans have begun speculating whether this match could be Cage's final All Elite Wrestling match.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWDynamite Brian Cage vs Bryan Danielson confirmed for NEXT WEEK! Brian Cage vs Bryan Danielson confirmed for NEXT WEEK! 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lAO83DiJ6r

Additionally, Fightful alleges that "feelers" have already been sent to WWE to gauge interest in the promotion. This makes his possible jump far more likely than before. At this point, there have been no teases from Brian Cage to suggest this, but there is a slight possibility.

Disco Inferno is far more concerned about the risks Bryan Danielson still takes today

For fans who somehow missed Bryan Danielson's massive run with WWE, The American Dragon was once officially retired. Today, he's not only returned from what was once a career-ending injury but has also had matches with stars he wouldn't have faced in WWE.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno shared his feelings on the rate Danielson has been going at despite his history of injuries.

"I know he's a good worker but it's like dude, you're kind of like, you know he's not young...Bro he's gonna get hurt again," Disco said. (15:20 - 15:37)

Regardless of whether Brian Cage parts ways with AEW after tonight, Bryan Danielson will be facing one of the most physically imposing stars on the roster. Could this match be a bad idea? Or is this simply how the promotion allows Cage to exit?

