"He's gonna get hurt again" - Disco Inferno concerned about 4-time WWE Champion's future in AEW

Pro wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has expressed concern for former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson after his recent matches in AEW.

Bryan Danielson has been tasked by MJF to wrestle every week until March's AEW Revolution event. If he wins every match then he will have his shot at the world title in an Iron Man match. He has thus far faced and beaten Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido. This week's clash against the luchador clocked in an impressive 17 minutes of action, while Takeshita took 14 mins.

The length and intensity of the 41-year-old's matches brought about concerns from Disco Inferno during this week's Keepin' it 100. He got started on his point about Bryan no longer being a young worker before he was interrupted by his co-host Konnan. However, he did get to predict that Bryan would "get hurt again."

"I know he's a good worker but it's like dude, you're kind of like, you know he's not young...Bro he's gonna get hurt again," Disco Inferno said. (15:20-15:37)

Bryan had to retire from wrestling once before when he could not be medically cleared to return to the WWE ring. After working on his conditioning, he continued to push for a return and the fairytale came true at WrestleMania in 2018.

Bryan Danielson's challenge at Revolution will make his fourth attempt at the AEW World title

After returning to the ring, Bryan returned to the top of wrestling to capture the WWE title once more. He even finished his WWE career with a WrestleMania Main Event and world title program with Roman Reigns.

However, he has been unable to replicate his title-winning form thus far in AEW. He first challenged for the title when Hangman Page reigned as champion after winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament. After a time-limit draw, the pair locked horns once more but this time Page retained his title.

Bryan found himself inches away from capturing the title while it was vacant at last year's Dynamite: Grand Slam, battling fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley. He also challenged for the ROH title twice in 2022. But he will surely hope Revolution ends his title drought.

