WWE must sign 31-year-old terrifying female star to replace Alexa Bliss when Bray Wyatt returns

The alliance between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss looks to be over for the time being, with the former Women's Champion taking some time away, so WWE should sign an AEW star to fill the void.

The star WWE should try and sign is someone who is quite possibly the only person in wrestling who could rival Wyatt when it comes to the scare factor. The AEW star in question is none other than Abadon.

Abadon recently made their return to AEW in a dark match before the May 17th edition of Dynamite. It was their first match for the company since November 2022. A lot of fans are excited about what was next for one of All Elite Wrestling's most unique performers.

Abadon would be a great fit as Bray Wyatt's new follower for a variety of reasons, including the fact that they not only have a distinct appearance that would fit right in with the wild world of the "Wyatt Universe," but the 31-year-old would also be a far more intimidating figure than Alexa Bliss.

Bliss will be away from WWE for the foreseeable future, meaning that there would be more than enough time to build Abadon up as a credible part of Wyatt lore while also presenting them as a credible force that shouldn't be messed with.

Bray Wyatt's run in WWE since his return in 2022 has been underwhelming at best and downright awful at its worst. But with Abadon by his side, it could give his run the shot in the arm it desperately needs.

Alexa Bliss and an AEW star recently announced that they are both pregnant!

There is baby fever in the wrestling business as of late, as both Alexa Bliss and AEW star Tay Melo announced that they are expecting children!

Tay broke the news alongside her husband, Sammy Guevara, shortly before he challenged for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, which solved the mystery of why she hasn't been active in the ring as of late.

A few days later, Alexa Bliss announced on Instagram that she was also pregnant, with Bliss and her husband expecting their first child in December of this year.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate both Alexa Bliss and Tay Melo and wish them nothing but the best as they take their first steps into parenthood.

