Backstage update on Bray Wyatt's return following Alexa Bliss' pregnancy

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to return after missing time due to injury, while plans for Alexa Bliss are currently on hold due to her pregnancy.

Wyatt was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, the match was quietly dropped due to a real-life injury to The Eater of Worlds. There were also unconfirmed reports about his unhappiness with WWE, but it seemed like he was, in reality, dealing with an injury.

Meanwhile, Bliss recently announced on social media that she's expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. The baby is due on December 2023, which means the Wicked Witch of WWE will be out for a while longer. She's been inactive since January due to undergoing treatment for skin cancer.

According to BWE on Twitter (@BoozerRasslin), Wyatt could be back on television soon. One fan asked him about the plans for Wyatt and Bliss. He revealed that Wyatt's return has already been written, while everything has changed for Bliss.

As previously reported on Sportskeeda, Bray Wyatt is expected to be back on the road for SummerSlam. Wyatt's return has been underwhelming, but he remains one of the most popular characters in WWE.

WWE unhappy with Bray Wyatt's Pitch Black match?

Bray Wyatt's first televised match since returning to WWE was a Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. It was poorly received by fans online and WWE was not overly fond of the match, as well as Wyatt's new character.

According to Jake Skudder of Fightfans UK, the company was under the impression that The Fiend was a much better character than Uncle Howdy. The Fiend was a merchandise mover back then, which is something WWE loves.

Wyatt was not part of the WWE Draft last month, which means he might still be a member of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the company revisits his feud with Bobby Lashley, who is also now part of the blue brand.

