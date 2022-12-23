WWE reportedly paid Brock Lesnar an insane amount of money for major WrestleMania match

WWE WrestleMania 20 featured one of the biggest matches of Brock Lesnar's career and was one of the defining moments of his early career. AEW broadcaster Jim Ross recently disclosed how much Lesnar and Goldberg made for their blockbuster match.

Jim Ross' impact on pro wrestling reaches further than even some of the stars he called matches for. JR's voice has often been described as the voice of WWE's Attitude Era, and his recognizable quips and catchphrases went well into the Ruthless Aggression Era.

During the recent Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed that both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg earned $250 000 each for their WrestleMania clash.

“I don’t know how long they worked, how long is this match? [JR is told it’s 13 minutes long] For 13 minutes of work they made 250,000 a piece. Quarter million dollars for 13 minutes work, but I don’t know it’s just funny how that stuff works out. It told me it wasn’t about the money, even though that’s the story that’s going around.” (H/T InsideTheRopes)

However, the match is most remembered for the harsh crowd reaction, with many booing both stars out of the arena. Despite this, WWE has seemingly never given up on the two athletes. Even while they're primarily part-timers now, both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have been heavily associated with the promotion over recent years.

While Brock Lesnar seems completely loyal to WWE, could Goldberg ever make the jump to AEW?

AEW is known for featuring many stars who made a name for themselves in WWE, which has been received both warmly and coldly by fans. However, some fans have toyed with the possibility of the 55-year-old Goldberg becoming All-Elite.

During an earlier episode of Grilling JR, Ross commented on whether or not the veteran could ever jump to AEW, in light of his WWE contract expiring soon.

"That's strictly a Tony Khan question. But I don't see it right now. I can't conclusively say 'never' or whatever 'cause I don't know. My guess is no, but stranger things, of course, have happened," JR said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Professional Wrestling is known for being filled with unbelievable moments, and while Goldberg isn't as active as he was 20 years ago, the veteran's debut would undoubtedly get a fan reaction. Only time will tell, and fans will simply have to stay tuned.

