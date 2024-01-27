WWE Royal Rumble vs. AEW Collision: Here's the full lineup of Tony Khan's counter

The last time AEW and WWE had programming compete against each other, fans got to see some of the most entertaining wrestling shows of all time. And in another rare occurrence, WWE's programming is once again heading towards competing with AEW. Technically, it's not a competition because the Stamford-based company is broadcasting a premium live event, and AEW will be lining up what's essentially a weekly show.

However, it's interesting to see what Tony Khan and the creative have lined up for the AEW Collision, the show that will be playing out on the same day that WWE's iconic Royal Rumble PLE.

Here's the match card:

Escape the Cage elimination match: FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black

AEW International title: Orange Cassidy defends the title against Komander

Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Serena Deeb returns to in-ring action

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

The match card features some big names, including some that have earlier performed on the Stamfoed-based promotion and its third brand, NXT. What kind of a performance they put out on the episode remains to be seen. Also, there's a stipulation match as well as a championship at stake - Tony Khan could be doing something right when it comes to booking.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 has a stacked main event and match card

The 2024 Royal Rumble is one of the most important premium live events in recent times, and that's because of the real-life incidents that have happened over the years. This year's Rumble will feature CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, two professional wrestlers who have returned to the Stamford-based company after stints in AEW.

The special also has a women's Royal Rumble and big names like Becky Lynch and Bayley have declared their entry. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul will be battling it out in the ring for the United States Championship.

Not just that, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will be involved in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The wrestling fans are up for some great entertainment this weekend.

What do you think? Will more people tune into AEW instead of Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.