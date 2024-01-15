When is WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Date, time, location, full match card, and more

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner. The upcoming Premium Live Event will feature some of the most popular superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and (possibly) NXT. Former multi-time World Champion CM Punk will be making his return to the PLE after a decade.

Punk’s last Rumble appearance came in 2014. The Straight Edge Superstar entered the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal at number one. He’d survive elimination for more than sixty minutes only to be thrown out of the ring by Kane.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also set to work the event. The Tribal Chief will defend his title in a blockbuster Fatal Four-Way match. His last title defense came against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

That being said, let’s get into answering the most asked questions about the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event:

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Royal Rumble 2024 takes place on January 27.

Location & time

The PLE goes down live at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The main show will begin at 8 PM ET, exclusively on Peacock in the US and on WWE Network elsewhere.

Official Match card

WWE has officially confirmed four matches at the time of the writing, with more likely to be announced on RAW and SmackDown this week.

Here’s the line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as of Sunday, January 14:

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. 25 participants TBA – Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. 26 participants TBA – Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight – Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Probable

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Piper Niven - Women's World Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Judgment Day vs. DIY - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Zelina Vega - WWE Women's Championship Match

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as it airs. Fans can stay up to date on WWE and its weekly shows by clicking here.

