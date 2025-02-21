WWE's recent releases to provide Tony Khan with new AEW roster additions? Exploring why it should not happen

Tony Khan is one of the most proactive people in the wrestling world, and it shows. The AEW president takes his job seriously and goes out of his way to ensure that his company signs the best talent available.

Ad

He showcased that over the years with the signings of Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley etc. One of the things that makes AEW interesting is the fact that they have so many former WWE names on their roster.

With WWE's recent releases, Tony Khan might be once again tempted to bring them in. However, there are a few reasons why this should not happen. The AEW roster is already stacked, and there have been concerns in the past about how many deserving stars don't get screen time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With that being the case, signing up stars that WWE has recently released might prove to be counterproductive. It should not be like Tony is just signing them up to make the numbers but rather to make the product great for the fans.

Tony Khan can make exceptions

Despite the assertion that Tony Khan should refrain from signing stars who have been released from WWE en masse, there are a few exceptions he can make. That is simply because there is scope for him to make the product better with these names.

Ad

Stars like Cedric Alexander, Sonya Deville, Luka Gallows, and Karl Anderson can add a lot of personality to the AEW roster and can ensure that the stars who currently don't get enough time get the opportunity to showcase their talents against these stars.

However, there are many risks associated with this. First, there is no guarantee that these signings will instantly resonate with the fans. It is also possible that the above-mentioned names might not strike a chord with the fans and, thus, be demoted to the mid-card or even worse.

This is why Tony Khan should be very careful when trying to add new names to the AEW roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE