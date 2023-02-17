WWE's Rhea Ripley has a heartfelt reaction to her boyfriend Buddy Matthews' World Heavyweight title win 

Rhea Ripley's relationship with Buddy Matthews has been a matter of public knowledge, despite her current WWE storyline with Dominik Mysterio. Naturally, after Matthews picked up a major championship, she was ready to show her support.

Buddy Matthews recently competed outside of AEW at Melbourne Championship Wrestling's The House Always Wins pay-per-view, where he took on then-reigning champion Mitch Waterman. Matthews then ended Waterman's 336-day reign, becoming the new MCW World Heavyweight Champion.

In light of his victory, the official MCW Instagram account shared a graphic of Buddy Matthews shortly after defeating Waterman.

"AND NEW! @snm_buddy made history at #MCWHAW becoming a 2 time MCW World Heavyweight Champion!" @mcitywrestling posted.

In light of Matthews' stunning achievement, Rhea Ripley commented on his post with a single emoji.

Rhea didn't have much to say, but her emoji reaction speaks for itself.

Ripley has never hidden her affection or support for Buddy, and even took to social media some time ago sporting some of his personal merch in support of the AEW star.

Rhea Ripley recently had quite a heartfelt message for Buddy Matthews on Valentine's Day

Like many other couples, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews likely celebrated Valentine's Day with each other. On the special day, the WWE Superstar shared a very special message for Matthews on her Instagram Story, signaling that their relationship is still going strong.

"Makes my heart flutter every day of the year," Ripley posted.

Despite being in two opposing promotions and even with Ripley being involved in a romantic storyline with another wrestler, the couple seems to have everything under control. While fans likely won't know what goes on behind closed doors, the fact that Rhea still comments on Buddy's posts and shares images with him suggests only positive things for the two.

