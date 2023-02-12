[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley seen wearing top AEW faction's merch, sends a one-word message to 34-year-old star

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a wholesome one-word message to current AEW star and her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews.

Matthews and Ripley are currently in a relationship. The two stars have been working in different companies, with Matthews previously departing WWE to sign with AEW.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ripley shared a photo of herself sporting Matthews' House of Black merchandise.

"Fave," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Apart from Matthews, the House of Black currently consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The group was recently in a feud with Eddie Kingston and Ortiz and will soon aim to get their hands on the AEW World Trios Championship.

Teddy Long gave his opinion on Rhea Ripley

WWE legend Teddy Long recently gave his take on Rhea Ripley. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, he praised the current WWE star.

Long termed Ripley as "legit" and briefly spoke about her journey in the WWE. He said:

"My opinion of her is that she's legit. I'm gonna tell you that right now, she's legit. Speaking of her, you know, winner of the Royal Rumble, this young lady has certainly come a long way in a short time. She has certainly proved herself to everybody in WWE, and she has certainly proved to the fans, the WWE Universe, that, 'Hey, I'm the one to take on Charlotte Flair and become the next women's champion.' So Rhea, god, I love you man, she's just doing fantastic things."

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV The moment Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble The moment Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble https://t.co/7IOB4IPK0L

Ripley is currently on the back of a historic Royal Rumble victory, winning the 30-Woman Rumble after entering the match at #1.

She is set to team up with Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor for a match against Beth Phoenix and Edge at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Eradicator is also set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Poll : 0 votes