WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals his biggest mistake during AEW run

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reflects on his biggest mistake during his time in the AEW while being the executive vice president and performer at the same time.

Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars in the realm of wrestling right now, and he never fails to make headlines lately. While Rhodes continues to thrive in the WWE, his time in the AEW can never be forgotten, where he excelled as a main eventer.

Before leaving the All Elite promotion last year, The American Nightmare served as an executive vice president of the promotion while also being an active performer. While talking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight recently, Rhodes elaborated on how his in-ring work suffered from doing double duty.

“I think the wrestling took a backseat right away. Because I thought, my bigger mistake. And this wasn’t an AEW mistake, this was a Cody mistake. My biggest mistake was thinking, I’ll stay as good as I am in the ring only wrestling twice, three times, maybe just once a month. Sorry. And the Gen Z crowd out there is about to lose their mind, and I hope they understand what I’m saying, you have to do live events. You cannot learn how to work a live audience unless you perform in front of a live audience."

Cody further added:

"So I was getting worse, as was everybody. Some of the best wrestlers, you name them, in that first year, the crowd was incredibly generous to us because we were new, we were fresh. Some of the stuff isn’t going to hold up just because we weren’t, we weren’t able to do this on the regular and get it down and sharpen our tools. And that’s just, maybe it’s just me, maybe it’s nobody else, but you have to be able to do it. So that’s an area where I think I was suffering from immediately.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

How Cody Rhodes rose to even bigger stardom after returning to WWE last year

Cody Rhodes reinvented himself after his exit from WWE back in 2016 by working indie promotions, NJPW, and becoming one of the founding members of AEW in 2019. Although he had a great All-Elite run, his character in The American Nightmare never seemed suitable with the theme of the promotion.

Nevertheless, his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion last year at WrestleMania has been highly rated until now due to the suitability of his character, and he eventually headlined shows with the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Eventually, Rhodes quickly rose in the ranks and became one of the biggest names in the promotion. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to square off against Brock Lesnar in the upcoming PLE SummerSlam.

